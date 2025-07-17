Somalia: PM Hamsa Orders Swift Emergency Response to Drought-Stricken Awdal Region

Mogadishu, Somalia - In a decisive move, Somali Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has directed all relevant government institutions to urgently mobilize and deliver emergency assistance to communities severely affected by drought in the Awdal region.

The directive came during the Federal Cabinet's weekly meeting held in Mogadishu, where the worsening humanitarian crisis in Awdal -- particularly in the districts of Saylac, Lughaya, and surrounding rural areas -- took center stage.

A detailed report presented by the Ministry of Interior and the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) highlighted the dire conditions in the region, where prolonged drought has devastated livestock, farmlands, and left vulnerable populations on the brink.

Chairing the meeting, Prime Minister Hamsa instructed all government agencies, especially those mandated with disaster response and humanitarian relief, to take immediate action. The Cabinet also appealed to the Somali public, civil society, and international humanitarian partners to join in delivering critical aid to the affected communities.

"This is a national emergency. We cannot wait -- every hour matters. We must stand together to support our people," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Despite the unfolding drought emergency, the Cabinet also paused to recognize progress in key sectors of governance and international cooperation.

Finance Minister Dr. Bihi Iman Egeh was lauded for winning the Best Finance Minister in Africa Award, a significant accolade that reflects Somalia's strides in public financial reform and transparency.

The Ministry of Information was congratulated for launching Somalia's first modern media satellite teleport, a milestone expected to significantly boost the capabilities and outreach of national media.

In a separate development, the Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Somalia and Turkey focused on employment cooperation, workforce development, and skills training. The agreement is expected to open up opportunities for Somali youth and further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

As Somalia grapples with both pressing humanitarian challenges and ambitious development goals, the Federal Government's dual approach of emergency response and reform illustrates a nation striving to balance resilience with progress.