South Africa: Many South Africans 'Eagerly Awaiting' National Dialogue

As many as 737 organisations have registered their wish to participate in various elements of the National Dialogue, which will take place next month.

This is according to Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who was speaking during the debate on the Presidency Budget Vote on Wednesday.

She said this showed that many South Africans were eagerly awaiting this process.

The national dialogue is a historic process to bring South Africans together and chart a common path forward.

"As the President has indicated, the national dialogue is one of the most important pillars of any thriving democracy. It is a bridge that connects government to citizens, leaders to communities, and one generation to the next.

"In moments of uncertainty, it provides clarity. And in seasons of transformation, it offers us direction and shared purpose. From South Africa's own journey out of apartheid, where dialogue laid the foundation for reconciliation and democracy, the lesson is clear: when people talk-- honestly, openly, and respectfully--nations change," said the Minister.

She said the National Dialogue was not an event but a process that would commence on 15 August and take place for a period of no less than 12 months.

"The national dialogue must be a culture. A culture where disagreement is not a threat, but a sign of a healthy democracy. A culture where every voice matters --whether from the hills of the rural provinces or the corridors of our cities.

"A culture where the youth are not just heard but involved, and where the marginalized are not only included but empowered."

She said to achieve these goals, the National Dialogue Preparatory Task Team and IMC have proposed an inclusive process that will be immersed in deep citizen engagements that prioritise the voice of those who feel marginalised.

They have identified 30 sectors around which to mobilise, with an emphasis on the diversity and inclusion of the often-marginalised sections of society.

In its entirety the National Dialogue will involve the following layers of conversation:

1. The first National Convention on 15 August 2025 with 1000 delegates. This is an agenda setting convention which will prepare the nation for the community engagements.

2. Community dialogues with 13400 ward-based community dialogues.

3. The online platform aims to reach no less than 2.5 million citizens.

4. There will be smaller citizen-hosted events in churches and community groups that shall have access to the toolkit being designed so that the outcomes feed into the process.

5. Sectoral dialogues - self organised in specific social or economic sectors which shall also have access to the toolkit so that their outcomes feed into the process.

6. The 2nd National Convention will be the concluding event that converts the engagements into a National Compact and 30 Year Plan of Action. It is estimated that this will be about another 1000 delegates.

7. A detailed implementation plan.

8. A national roadshow to socialise the outcomes of the National Dialogue and engage with implementation partners.

9. Independent, citizen-led monitoring and evaluation.

The national dialogue will promote government social cohesion efforts and strengthen social compacting as led by the Deputy President. The Deputy President-led social cohesion efforts have prioritised a focus on gender-based violence and femicide, teenage pregnancy, racism, sexism and patriarchy, as well as the role of families in building communities.

The majority of the work of conceptualising and planning for the National Dialogue process has been undertaken by ordinary citizens from various walks of life who have volunteered their time, skills and resources to this national effort over the past 12 months, said the Minister.

To register go to : https://nationaldialogue.org.za/.