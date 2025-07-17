South Africa: Government Scales Up Youth-Focused Initiatives

As government pursues faster and more inclusive economic growth, the fight against youth unemployment remains a priority, with large-scale programmes underway to create opportunities for young people to earn an income, develop skills and gain work experience.

Delivering the Presidency Budget Vote for the 2025/2026 financial year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the greatest challenge that faces South Africa today is youth unemployment.

"Approximately 3.8 million out of 10.3 million young people aged 15 to 24 years are not in employment, education or training. These are young people with energy, initiative and untapped potential," President Ramaphosa said.

In his address on Wednesday, the President said government has launched large-scale programmes to provide young people with income opportunities, skills development and work experience.

"Through innovative and targeted interventions, the Presidential Employment Stimulus has continued to demonstrate that when a society invests in its people, the dividends are measured in hope restored and futures rewritten," he said.

He cited the Basic Education Employment Initiative, which entered a new phase in June this year, placing over 200 000 young people as school assistants in more than 2 0000 schools.

To date, this initiative has created over one million posts for young people to serve as assistants in schools, supporting teachers in classrooms, school administration and school maintenance.

"The programme has been designed to strengthen the learning environment and learning outcomes in schools. In the process, participants gain work experience and skills vital to finding employment and starting their own businesses," the President said.

He added that the SAYouth.mobi platform was launched in 2020 to tackle the barriers faced by young people such as experience and the lack of transport or lack of data money.

"There are now over 4.7 million young people registered on the SAYouth network. Young people have been supported to access over 1.67 million earning opportunities.

"A significant achievement of SA Youth is that the vast majority of earning opportunities have been accessed by the most excluded young people. Seventy percent of opportunities have been accessed by young black African women," President Ramaphosa said.

The President noted that around 65% of the platform's users live in grant-receiving households, demonstrating that "we are reaching some of the people who have the greatest need."

Another impactful initiative mentioned was the Youth Employment Service (YES), which he said has become the largest corporate-funded youth jobs programme globally.

The programme has to date provided over 190 000 young people with year-long work experience opportunities.

"Through all of these programmes coordinated by the Presidency, we are changing the way that government works and scaling innovative solutions to our unemployment challenge," the President said.

Education

Turning to education, President Ramaphosa underscored its role in fighting poverty, with a focus on early childhood development, foundational learning, and access to well-run schools.

"We continue our efforts to ensure that learners have a safe and conducive environment in which to learn. To date, we have completed 97 percent of the sanitation projects under the SAFE initiative aimed at getting rid of pit latrines in our schools."

He also confirmed the implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act, expansion of vocational training, and broader access to higher education through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Having come into effect in December last year, the Act amends sections of the South African Schools Act of 1996 (SASA) and the Employment of Educators Act, 1998 (EEA) to account for developments in the education landscape since the enactment of the original legislation.

Through the NSFAS, government is expanding access for students from poor and working class families, and with the support of the National Skills Fund, assistance is being expanded to the 'missing middle'.

"This year, NSFAS is supporting over 800 000 university and TVET [technical and vocational education and training] college students. This provides opportunities to young people today that will, in time, transform our economy and society," he said.

NHI

On healthcare and the National Health Insurance (NHI), the President said government is addressing the poor state of health facilities and is hiring more professionals, while also permanently employing community health workers.

"To address the severe challenges in the health system and in preparation for the implementation of the NHI, we are directing resources towards the hiring of more doctors, nurses and health professionals, the permanent employment of community health workers, and the purchase of new equipment and supplies.

"We are determined to meet our HIV testing and treatment targets, despite the withdrawal of US funding," he added, noting that Deputy President Paul Mashatile continues to lead the HIV/AIDS response through the South African National AIDS Council.

Last week, Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, said the National Treasury has allocated R753 million to the Department of Health -- under Section 16 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) -- to help bridge the shortfall caused by the United States' decision to cut HIV and tuberculosis (TB) grants.

The United States government's withdrawal of funding to key health initiatives, including the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief P(EPFAR), which was established by former President George W Bush in 2003, led to a loss of R7.9 billion spent on HIV/Aids programmes annually.

Governance

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Governance

On governance, the President said building a capable and corruption-resistant state remains a priority.

"For us to effectively tackle any of these challenges, we need to build a capable state with institutions that are resistant to corruption or interference.

"The recent adoption of the Public Service Commission Bill by the National Assembly marks a crucial milestone, enhancing the independence and effectiveness of the Public Service Commission in promoting ethical governance," the President said.

President Ramaphosa said the bill will allow the Commission to function as an impartial constitutional body and ensure that the executive is compelled to act on the Commission's recommendations, thereby reinforcing accountability across the public sector.

Digital Transformation Roadmap

He added that the Digital Transformation Roadmap launched in April 2025, is set to make government work more efficiently while also bringing it closer to the people.

"The roadmap focuses on building digital public infrastructure including a digital identity for every South African citizen.

"It includes a digital payments system to enable instant, low-cost payments, and interoperable data systems to ensure that citizens only have to provide their information to government once," said President Ramaphosa.