South Africa: Mandela Day - Regulator to Roll Up Its Sleeves

In honour of Mandela Day, the Railway Safety Regulator is set to roll up its sleeves by painting classrooms, donating school uniforms and providing essential computer hardware and software to two schools in the Northern Cape.

"In honour of Mandela Day 2025, Traxtion, AfriSam and the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) will be joining hands to make a tangible difference in the Northern Cape. Driven by a shared commitment to community upliftment, the organisations will invest time and resources in two deserving schools: Ulco Primary School and Delportshoop Intermediate School," the RSR said in a statement.

Friday's initiative will also include the refurbishment of the Grade R playground.

"In addition, the Delportshoop Community Library will receive much-needed support in the form of updated computer hardware and software," the RSR said.

South Africans will join the global community in commemorating Mandela's legacy on 18 July 2025 for Nelson Mandela International Day, which is also known as Mandela Day.

According to the National Mandela Foundation, the day is a call to action for individuals, communities, and organisations to take time to reflect on Mandela's values and principles and to make a positive impact in their own communities.

Mandela was democratic South Africa's founding President.