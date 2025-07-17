South Africa: Premier Mokgosi to Visit Elderly in Mazista

17 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Elderly people in Mazista village in Swartruggens will on Friday be paid a visit by the North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi.

As part of commemorating International Nelson Mandela Day, the Premier will carry out renovations at a centre for elderly people as well as donate equipment for their vegetable garden and groceries.

Mokgosi will be accompanied by Members of the Executive Council and Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality Mayor Thabo Jacobs as well as senior government officials.

"The initiative, which is a collaborative effort between government and various social partners, gives impetus to this year's celebrations held under the theme: 'Uniting to combat poverty and inequity'," said the Premier's office in a statement.

The late former President Nelson Mandela, in addressing the scourge of poverty, suffering and deprivation, said: "It is in your hands to make our world a better one for all, especially the poor, vulnerable and marginalised."

These profound words by the global icon and father of the nation are at the heart of the actions this Nelson Mandela Day in tackling poverty, fighting inequality and building a society based on justice.

The day is an opportunity for citizens to recognise their individual power to change the world for the better.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.