South Africa: Premier Mokgosi to Visit Elderly in Mazista

Elderly people in Mazista village in Swartruggens will on Friday be paid a visit by the North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi.

As part of commemorating International Nelson Mandela Day, the Premier will carry out renovations at a centre for elderly people as well as donate equipment for their vegetable garden and groceries.

Mokgosi will be accompanied by Members of the Executive Council and Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality Mayor Thabo Jacobs as well as senior government officials.

"The initiative, which is a collaborative effort between government and various social partners, gives impetus to this year's celebrations held under the theme: 'Uniting to combat poverty and inequity'," said the Premier's office in a statement.

The late former President Nelson Mandela, in addressing the scourge of poverty, suffering and deprivation, said: "It is in your hands to make our world a better one for all, especially the poor, vulnerable and marginalised."

These profound words by the global icon and father of the nation are at the heart of the actions this Nelson Mandela Day in tackling poverty, fighting inequality and building a society based on justice.

The day is an opportunity for citizens to recognise their individual power to change the world for the better.