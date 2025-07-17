South Africa: Metrorail Increases Train Fare

For the first time in the last 10 years, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has announced that it will implement fare adjustments across the Metrorail network from 01 August 2025.

"Fares have remained unchanged over the last 10 years, marking the first increase since 2015. Single tickets will increase by R2.50, while return tickets will see increases of R5.50 to R6.00, depending on the zone or distance travelled," PRASA said on Wednesday.

The Department of Transport has approved the fare adjustment following comprehensive stakeholder consultations conducted in 2023.

The additional revenue will fund critical operational needs, including energy and maintenance costs, as well as enhanced safety and security measures at stations and on trains.

The fare adjustment will contribute to the long-term sustainability of the country's biggest passenger rail operator.

"Even with this fare adjustment, PRASA Rail fares remain the most affordable across all modes of transport. We are committed to providing affordable, safe and efficient commuter services," PRASA Rail CEO Nwabisa Gqamane-Ntiyane said.

PRASA Rail also announced the reintroduction of the much-anticipated weekly and monthly tickets.

These tickets offer deeper discounts and are expected to be popular among regular commuters.

PRASA Rail's off-peak discounts remain in place, offering even more affordable fares for those travelling between 09:00 and 14:00, with fares discounted by 50% - 40% during this period.

Commuters can find detailed information about the new fares, seasonal tickets, and station- specific details by visiting their nearest Metrorail station.

Additional information is available through PRASA's official social media channels, including @PRASA_Group, Metrorail Gauteng, Metrorail W.C, Metrorail KZN, and Metrorail E.C.