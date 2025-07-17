South Africa: Mandela Day - New Change Room Facilities At Westbury Open Grounds

17 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Chairperson of Committees of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Bishop Dulton Adams, will lead a Mandela Day activation in Westbury on Friday.

This as South Africans join the global community in commemorating the late former President Nelson Mandela's legacy on 18 July 2025 for Nelson Mandela International Day, which is also known as Mandela Day.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature will highlight the construction of change room facilities at the Westbury Open Grounds.

This responds directly to the needs of the community by ensuring young players, especially girls, have access to safe, private spaces to change before and after matches.

The event, aimed at promoting youth development, dignity, and social upliftment through sport, demonstrates the Legislature's commitment to building a better, more inclusive society.

"This initiative forms part of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature's public participation mandate, reaffirming its role as a caring, activist and people-centred Legislature. The Legislature continues to champion cooperative governance and promote meaningful engagement with communities, especially those most in need," it said in a statement.

The activation will start at 10am at the Mabaleng Stadium.

