Africa: 16 Days to Go - 'We're Not Just Here to Participate'- - Car Coach Ngato

With just under three weeks to go until the kick-off of the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) in East Africa, Central African Republic (CAR) head coach Sébastien Ngato is rallying his side for what promises to be a historic campaign.

Drawn into Group B, the CHAN debutants will face stern competition from hosts Tanzania, as well as seasoned sides like Burkina Faso, Madagascar, and Mauritania.

But Ngato, a figurehead of Central African football development, is no stranger to breaking new ground.

He guided CAR to their first-ever CHAN appearance after a dramatic qualification campaign, which included a sensational comeback to eliminate regional heavyweights Cameroon.

This milestone added to Ngato's growing legacy, having previously led the U20 national side to back-to-back appearances at the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Since qualifying, the coach has remained focused on continuity and tactical discipline, banking on the chemistry of a core group of players who have played under him for years.

With the full backing of the Central African public, and even praise from the country's President, Ngato and his squad are aiming not just to compete--but to make a deep run.

As Group B prepares for a tough opening schedule in Tanzania, CAFOnline.com sat down with Coach Ngato for an exclusive conversation on the journey so far, expectations ahead of their CHAN debut, and the long-term vision for football in the Central African Republic.

What is the feeling that drives you after having qualified the RCA for its first CHAN?

It is a feeling of joy for Central African football and for all the public, of which we are a part. It's a joy for everyone.

You achieved this historic qualification after losing the first leg 1-0 in Abidjan. Many thought it was over. How did you remobilize and motivate your team?

As I told the players, if we had won the first match at Stade Alassane Ouattara, we might not have qualified. I analyzed the match and made adjustments to the team, which ultimately secured victory for the Central African people. I am proud of what I accomplished with my staff, and we will continue the work.

Tell us about the match against Cameroon, a game that will remain historic for your country.

This is not the first time I've achieved such a feat. In 2021, when I was coaching the U20 team, we qualified away in Equatorial Guinea during the UNIFFAC tournament. The same thing happened in 2023 when we qualified for Egypt with this group. Many of these players have been with me for 2-5 years. We know each other well, and that group dynamic played a key role.

How do you maintain such cohesion within the team?

Discipline is the foundation. With a group that has been together for 2-3 years, they understand the instructions and execute them well. Discipline and hard work are the keys to getting results.

When did you realize you could qualify?

Before the press conference, I told my players that this team and its heritage were entrusted to me by my predecessors. It was my responsibility to return this legacy to the country with results. I was confident even after the 1-0 loss, and that motivation carried us forward. It's the result of long-term work.

Describe the atmosphere when you left Bafoussam after the victory.

The atmosphere was fantastic. When we arrived at the airport around 6 pm, it was already dark, but the cheering crowd was waiting for us. I was overjoyed. This qualification marked a leap for Central African football, and we achieved something many thought was impossible.

What was the reception like?

The reception was incredible. Even the President of the Republic congratulated us and extended his best wishes to all Central Africans. His encouragement motivates us to keep pushing forward, knowing we have the nation's full support.

What are your objectives for this CHAN?

The qualification celebration is over, and now we must focus. Our immediate goal is to get out of the group stage and then see how far we can go in the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and beyond. Winning just one match and stopping there is not our ambition.

Your qualification earned attention, particularly the gift of a motorcycle. Can you tell us about that?

"The motorcycle was part of an initiative to equip heads of department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The timing coincided with our qualification, and I see it as encouragement. I thank the Minister of Youth and Sports and the Federation for this gesture."

What needs to be done to develop Central African football further?

We need continuity and investment in local football. The foundation lies in grassroots programs like U12 and U13 development. With consistent support, in 2-5 years, we will have a competitive team capable of representing the Central African Republic at the highest levels.

Do you have a final message for the Central African people?

The Central African people are with us, and their moral support drives us forward. Together, we will continue to build football in our country. I thank President Fini Kodé and Celestin Yanindji, who always encourage us to keep moving forward.