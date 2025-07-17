Rwanda: What's Behind Soaring Meat Prices?

Meat prices continue to rise across Rwanda, squeezing both consumers and vendors. From beef to fish and poultry, sellers say production costs are rising sharply, driven by fuel hikes, animal feed shortages, and falling supply.

At Nyarugenge Market, Jacqueline Umunyana, a vendor who deals in chicken and fish, has been witnessing a steady increase in meat prices over recent months.

ALSO READ: Festive season: Beef prices rise, while small livestock costs remain stable

"Local chicken now goes for Rwf6,500 per kilogramme, up from Rwf5,500 in November last year," she says. "As for fish, the larger varieties that used to sell at Rwf4,500 now cost Rwf6,000, while smaller ones have reached Rwf5,500."

Umunyana notes a decline in sales, despite previously moving between 10kg and 20kg daily. "The people who supply us say production has dropped."

Emmanuel Kagaba, who has been in the meat trade for over a decade, pointed to a notable shift.

ALSO READ: What is driving the hike in food prices in Rwanda?

"Last year, we would buy one to 2 kilogrammes of fish for Rwf3,500 to Rwf3,800. Now we are forced to sell at Rwf4,500 or more. Customers are becoming hesitant. Anyone earning modestly thinks twice before buying," he says.

He recalls stocking 50 to 60 kgs of meat and clearing the stock within two to three days. That's changed. "Now we stock around 15 kilos, and even that takes longer to sell."

Kagaba insisted that vendors are not driving up prices, blaming it on meat producers.

"Farmers are under pressure," he said, explaining that fish farmers in particular are facing rising expenses, including heating systems that now depend on gas, whose prices have surged, as well as costlier transport and animal feed.

In the end, this forces retailers to increase the prices to cover rent, electricity, water, and other running costs. "Even motorbike delivery costs have gone up. What used to carry three people for Rwf2,000 now only takes one."

ALSO READ: Beer, meat prices soar over festive season

Situation across Kigali City

At Nyabugogo Market in Nyarugenge District in the City of Kigali, butcher Pacifique Nizeyimana shared similar concerns.

"We sell bony beef at Rwf6,000 per kilo, boneless at Rwf7,500, and tenderloin at Rwf9,000. Goat and sheep meat are now Rwf8,000 per kilo because supply is tight," he said.

ALSO READ: Rwanda targets 20% increase in meat production by 2029

"Last year, I could slaughter two cows in a day which would be sold in a single day. Now, we're struggling to slaughter and sell only one over two days," he adds.

David Musabyimana, another seasoned vendor at Nyarugenge Market, links part of the price rise to seasonal demand.

"Bony beef is up by Rwf500 compared to last year, now selling at Rwf6,000. Boneless beef is Rwf8,000, and stomach meat, which used to be Rwf2,500, has gone up to Rwf3,000," he noted.

The price of exotic chicken remains volatile, averaging around Rwf3,500 per kilo. "Last year, local chicken sold for Rwf5,000 to Rwf5,500. Today, it's at Rwf6,500."

Goat and sheep meat have risen to Rwf7,500 per kilo from Rwf6,000, while tilapia costs Rwf5,500, sometimes reaching Rwf6,000 when supply is low. Fish fillet now goes for Rwf11,500.

Poultry farmers attribute the price surge to expensive feed, while beef continues to attract strong demand, particularly due to expanding distribution networks.

"Right now, I sell between 50 to 60kg of beef a day. Last year, I could sell a full cow daily, about 100 to 150kg. Chicken sales are around 10kg per day, though customer turnout isn't always consistent," Musabyimana explains.

He believes local production holds the key to stabilising prices. "If we can raise more animals domestically, prices will come down."

Themistocles Munyangeyo, a fish farmer in Kimironko Sector in Gasabo District, links the trend to the rise of living costs and rising fuel prices, which have had a knock-on effect on transport and the cost of imported animal feed ingredients.

"Ingredients like soybeans, silverfish, and maize are also staple foods for people, so demand is always high. That pushes up prices further," he said.

"Last week, exotic chicken was Rwf2,500 per kilo at Kimironko Market. Today, it's Rwf3,200. Tilapia from farmers was Rwf4,500 two weeks ago, now it's Rwf5,000. Retailers are charging Rwf6,000."

He added that it takes 1.5kg of feed to produce one kilo of fish.

"Last year, 1kg of fish feed cost Rwf1,250. Now it's Rwf1,400. Rent, too, has gone up, from Rwf500,000 to Rwf850,000 per month, and it might rise again."

Exotic chicken as viable alternative

In Rubona Sector, Rwamagana District in the Eastern Province, Cedric Munezero, who raises exotic chickens, says that despite retail price hikes, farmers are still under strain due to high feed costs.

"The feed for the Ros-301 breed is Rwf800 per kilo. The farm gate price of chicken is Rwf2,800 per kilo, down from Rwf4,500 in July last year. A single chicken, weighing around 2kg, is ready for market in 45 days," he notes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Munezero, who recently sold 500 chickens for Rwf2.6 million, says he spent more than Rwf1.8 million over those 45 days.

"Chicken is more affordable for consumers, but many have yet to understand its benefits, especially as it is white meat, which is generally healthier," he adds.

Meet production

Rwanda plans to boost annual meat production by nearly 20 per cent under the fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA5), from 207,097 tonnes in 2023/24 to 247,223 tonnes by 2028/29.

This follows the previous plan where the country achieved 96.3 per cent of its target, according to the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB).

The strategy focuses on enhancing small stock through breeding centres and artificial insemination, particularly for pigs. It also prioritises increasing the domestic production of maize and soybeans to lower animal feed costs, aiming to improve livestock productivity and support national food security and economic growth.

RAB indicates that the highest meat-producing species in Rwanda is beef (cows), accounting for 35 per cent of the total production. It is followed by poultry (with 22 per cent), goat (19 per cent), and pork (14 per cent).

The least meat-producing species are sheep and rabbit, accounting respectively for 5 per cent of the total production.