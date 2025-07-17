Ghana: No Teacher Should Retire Homeless - Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has called for the immediate development of a national housing scheme to address the long-standing accommodation challenges facing teachers across the country, especially those in rural areas.

According to him, many teachers live in poor conditions, often without access to decent accommodation, which undermines their dignity and affects their motivation and retention in the teaching profession.

The Minister made the call on Tuesday during the inauguration of the newly constituted Board of the National Teach caning Council (NTC) in Accra.

The Minister also stated that the initiative would help improve teacher welfare and restore dignity to the teaching profession.

"No teacher should retire without a home," Mr Iddrisu emphasised.

"If teachers contribute a token amount monthly and government complements it, we can build two- to three-bedroom houses and use pension funds as collateral for sustainable housing schemes, particularly in underserved areas," he added.

The Minister proposed that the Teachers' Pension Fund (JUSOP) be used as a financing guarantee, enabling teachers to access affordable housing within a 5-10 year period.

He cited poor living conditions he had personally witnessed in rural communities as a wake-up call for urgent action.

Mr Iddrisu also announced that going forward, no basic school infrastructure would be constructed without attached accommodation for teachers.

"This is a policy directive. Wherever we build a school, we must ensure teachers have decent housing," he mentioned.

Beyond housing, the Minister directed the NTC to finalise the ongoing teacher licensure resit process by August 30.

Furthermore, he stressed that this final opportunity must be concluded swiftly to pave the way for a new licensure model that includes practical assessments, supervised teaching, and mentorship.

"This shift moves beyond theory. We want to ensure new teachers are not only qualified on paper but are classroom-ready," he added.

Mr Iddrisu also charged the Council to strengthen collaboration among teachers, parents, and communities to support discipline in schools.

Moreover, the Minister urged teachers to embrace feedback from learners as a tool for professional growth rather than disrespect.

The newly constituted Board of the National Teaching Council (NTC) is chaired by Mr Emmanuel Kwami Alorvi and it includes Mr Sampson Damptey Tetey, Mr Ben Nick Banor, Prof. Samuel Ofori Obuobisah Bekoe, Prof. Tahiru Azeko Salifu and Associate Prof. Emmanuel Osei Sarpong (Ph.D).

Other members are Ms Mercy Nabia Sagbil, Madam Majorie Affenyi, Gadotor Yram Kwame (Tagbe Foe Tsali II), Obenfo Nana Kwesi Gyetuah, Prof. Samuel Awinkene Atintono, Prof. Eric Nyarko-Sampson, Dr (Hajia) Amina Jangu Alhassan, Dr Chrysogonus Anab and Dr Christian Addai-Poku.

In response, the Chairman of NTC, Mr Emmanuel Kwami Alorvi, on behalf of the Board members, pledged to work diligently to uphold professional standards and improve teacher welfare.

He welcomed the housing scheme proposal, describing it as a timely and necessary intervention to support teachers nationwide.