South Africa: Zim Duo Nominated for South Africa's End-of-Season Awards

16 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

Zimbabwean duo Elvis Chipezeze and Edmore Chirambadare have been nominated for the Carling Black Label Player of the Tournament award at the coming 2024-25 Betway Premiership end-of-season awards in South Africa.

Playing for Carling Black Label Cup defending champions Magesi FC, are in a three-man race for the award together with Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners.

Warriors goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze had a standout performance during Magesi's Carling Black Label campaign, in which he scooped four Man of the Match accolades.

On the other end, his teammate and Zimbabwean striker Edmore Chirambadare cannot be written off in Magesi's road to victory as he scored three crucial goals for the Limpopo side.

South Africa's end-of-season awards are usually held in June but had to be postponed due to Mamelodi Sundowns' participation at the Club World Cup.

Although PSL is yet to communicate an official date, the governing board said the awards will be held before the 1st of August, a day on which the 2025-26 league season is set to commence.

