Zimbabwe: Belvedere Man in Court for Raping University Student

A 26-year-old Harare man from Belvedere has been dragged to court accused of raping a university student.

Simbarashe Munenge appeared before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei, who advised him to approach the High Court for bail.

The court heard on the 12th of July 2025 and at around 1900hours the complainant retired to bed with her door closed but unlocked.

On the same day and at around 2359 hours, the complainant was awakened by some movements in the room and she saw the accused person sleeping on her bed with his trousers on his knee level.

"The complainant then confronted the accused person, asking why he came into the room uninvited and the accused person did not answer but rather advanced towards where the complainant was sleeping.

"Complainant kicked him and he fell on the ground.

"The accused person quickly picked himself up, and violently grabbed both complainant's hands with his right hand whilst his left hand was busy removing complainant's bottom and pants, complainant tried to fight back and screamed but was overpowered," read court papers.

Munenge then raped the complainant once without using protection.

After the act, the complainant took her phone and went to the balcony, leaving the accused person in the room and managed to call her mother's sister, telling her she was raped.

Her aunt then proceeded to the police to file a report, leading to the arrest of the accused person.

Rufaro Chonzi prosecuted.