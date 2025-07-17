Kenya: Health Ministry Deploys Medical Teams to Probe Mysterious Deaths in Mombasa

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health is continuing investigations into the cause of a series of mysterious deaths reported in the coastal city of Mombasa.

Director General of Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, said a team of medical experts is currently stationed in Mombasa to carry out the investigations.

Dr. Amoth noted that determining the exact cause of the deaths has taken longer than expected, as the victims did not exhibit any unusual symptoms.

"Dr. Johansen Oduor, the Chief Pathologist, is on the ground conducting postmortem examinations to help us get to the bottom of the matter and establish the cause," he said.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu, Dr. Amoth urged the public to remain calm, assuring that there is no cause for alarm.

"Some of the cases involve individuals who had pre-existing conditions and had already been in contact with health facilities," he added.

The D-G emphasized that the public should not panic and should await the results of the ongoing autopsy examinations.

The high level delegation led by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale is in Kisumu to launch the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA) in the region.

He issued a stern warning to health facilities against corrupting SHA services, particularly cautioning against the falsification of bed capacity data.

"I want to warn health facilities against falsifying bed numbers. Such practices will not be tolerated," Duale said.