Rwanda: Gorilla FC Promotes Four Players From Youth Team

Gorilla FC coach Alain Kirasa has promoted four players who were playing in the club's U20 youth team ahead of upcoming Rwanda Premier League.

Some clubs are choosing to focus on young players, especially since local football governing body (FERWAFA) introduced youth competitions in 2024.

Young players promoted into Gorilla FC senior team include Muhadjiri Ntwari, Céléstin Kazungu, Patrick Mbaga and Jean de Dieu Mucyo.

"We want to make mixture of youth and mature players in order to build strong team combined with both aspect and I believe it will give us good balance in our team," Kirasa said.

Kirasa is known for giving young players a chance to play at at high level.

"They showed good form in last year's youth league, which is why we decided to give them the opportunity to be promoted to the senior team," Kirasa explained.

Gorilla FC also signed new players including Mosengo Tansele who joined from Kiyovu Sports and Jean Bosco Akayezu from AS Kigali.