Uganda: Missing Names On Register Frustrate Voters in Arua

Over 100 National Resistance Movement (NRM) voters at Muni Cell polling station in Ayivu East Division, Arua City, have been left frustrated after discovering that their names were missing from the official voter register.

According to Winnie Akello, the Muni Village Registrar, the affected names had appeared in the earlier displayed register, leaving both voters and officials puzzled by the sudden omissions.

"We were equally shocked to find that many of the names that were displayed earlier are now missing from the final register," Akello said.

Despite the setback, the voters remained determined, vowing to present their national identification cards once voting commences at midday.

The incident has raised concerns among party supporters, with some questioning the integrity of the voter verification process.

NRM officials at the station were seen working to manage the situation, as voters called for immediate intervention to ensure that no one is disenfranchised.

The NRM primaries across the region have drawn significant attention, with voters turning out in large numbers to participate in selecting the party's flag bearers ahead of the 2026 general elections.