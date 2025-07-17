Uganda: Low Voter Turnout in Lira City As Residents Prioritize Daily Duties

17 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Isaac Otwii

Voter turnout remained notably low across most polling stations in Lira City on Tuesday morning, as residents appeared to prioritize agricultural and household responsibilities over casting their ballots in the ongoing NRM primaries.

While polling stations opened on time as scheduled, several locations reported a sparse voter presence, reflecting what observers described as a relaxed approach to the electoral process within the predominantly agrarian community.

At Opelo Cell in Boroboro, only polling officials and party agents were seen at the station hours after opening, with no voters in sight.

"We expected a slow start, but this level of turnout is concerning," one election official said, adding that turnout may improve later in the day once residents complete their morning chores.

The NRM primaries are being conducted nationwide to elect party flag bearers ahead of the 2026 general elections.

In rural areas like Lira City, however, community members often prioritize farming activities--especially during planting and harvest seasons.

Local leaders are urging residents to come out and participate in the exercise, emphasizing the importance of their voice in shaping party leadership at all levels.

