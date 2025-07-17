Malawi: New SIM President Alice Gwedeza Sets Sights On Professional Growth and Regulatory Compliance

Newly elected President of the Surveyors Institute of Malawi (SIM), Alice Gwedeza, has outlined a bold vision to elevate the profession through enhanced compliance, skills development, and quality infrastructure standards.

Gwedeza was voted into office during the 2025 SIM Annual General and Elective Conference held in Mangochi last weekend, emerging victorious in a highly competitive race against two male contenders. She becomes only the second woman to lead the institute since its establishment--the first being the late Ellen Nyasulu, who passed away last year.

A seasoned Geographic Information Systems (GIS) specialist, Gwedeza brings a wealth of expertise to the role. She holds a Master of Science in GIS from the University of Edinburgh and is highly skilled in cartography, ArcGIS products, spatial analysis, geomatics, and ESRI platforms. Her election, following in the footsteps of Nyasulu, marks a major milestone for gender inclusion in a profession long dominated by men.

The new SIM executive team also includes Surveyor Emmanuel Thawani as Vice President, Surveyor Precious Chisi as Secretary General, Surveyor Yakho Somanje as Treasurer General, Surveyor Riz Omar as Chairperson of the Land Economy Chapter, and Surveyor Titus Malunga as Chairperson of the Land Surveying Chapter.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Gwedeza expressed gratitude to SIM members for the trust they have placed in her.

"I feel greatly honored. There were many capable professionals in the race, so being chosen is a blessing I attribute to God. This profession has historically been male-dominated, so my election is also a win for gender equity," she said.

Laying out her agenda, Gwedeza emphasized the need to enhance regulatory compliance and technical excellence among surveyors to combat the growing problem of substandard infrastructure in Malawi.

"We continue to see low-quality infrastructure that ends up consuming more resources for maintenance and repair. As SIM president, I will work closely with our chapters to enforce adherence to professional standards and building codes. Accurate surveying and regulatory oversight are essential to preventing costly delays, legal issues, and structural failures," she explained.

She also spoke optimistically about the future of the profession, citing the growing impact of emerging technologies and the need for coordinated knowledge-sharing.

"With advances in technology, the surveying field is evolving fast. We must collaborate, support each other, and share expertise to help Malawi progress. We shouldn't let others repeat the mistakes we've made. Forward ever, with unity and love, we will achieve our goals," Gwedeza said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Deus Gumba challenged the newly elected SIM leadership to support the government in creating job opportunities for Malawians and to harness technological innovation for national development.

"Surveyors must broaden their scope. Your skills can be applied beyond traditional boundaries. By embracing new technologies and interdisciplinary approaches, you can help local councils solve complex challenges and drive innovation," said Gumba.

With Gwedeza at the helm, expectations are high that SIM will usher in a new era of professionalism, inclusivity, and infrastructural integrity in Malawi.