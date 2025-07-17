Tanzania: Zanzibar Trains Health Experts in Disease Modelling

Zanzibar — Zanzibar Ministry of Health has received a delegation of international health experts who are in the Isles to train local professionals on advanced techniques for identifying and combating Communicable and Non Communicable Diseases through mathematical modelling.

Speaking after welcoming the delegation at his office, Zanzibar Minister for Health, Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, said the experts have introduced new tools and approaches that utilise data and mathematical analysis to detect disease patterns and enhance public health responses.

"This training will build the capacity of our local health researchers at the Zanzibar Health Research Institute (ZAHRI), equipping them with the skills to detect and respond to diseases more efficiently," said Minister Mazrui.

The workshop, themed "Modelling Infectious Disease Transmission and Control - With a Focus on Schistosomiasis," brought together participants from China, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Kenya, Uganda and Thailand, alongside local health officials and researchers.

According to the Minister, the training conducted in collaboration with Nanjing Medical University of China and other academic institutions, will enhance the use of health data and statistical modelling to tackle diseases such as schistosomiasis, Malaria and other endemic infections.

"This initiative is vital for planning targeted health interventions and improving the quality of services provided at hospitals and health centres across the country," he said.

As Zanzibar continues to strengthen its health infrastructure, Minister Mazrui reiterated the importance of international partnerships and knowledge exchange in advancing the islands' ability to address current and emerging health challenges.

"This collaboration marks an important step toward improving disease surveillance, prevention and response systems in Zanzibar. We are committed to ensuring our citizens benefit from timely, science-driven healthcare," he said.

Before the official reception, the participants began their work with a technical workshop held in Stone Town. The training aims to foster stronger collaboration between disease modelers, public health professionals and policymakers to ensure that modelling strategies are effectively translated into real-world health policies and interventions.