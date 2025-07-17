Tanzania: Community Urged to Report FGM Incidents in Their Areas

Singida — RESIDENTS of Singida District have been urged to report incidents of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in their communities to enable swift action against those involved in the illegal practice.

The call was made by Social Welfare Officer from the Singida District Council, Mr Sospeter Maigo during a public awareness campaign held at the Ughandi Village market.

The event aimed to educate the community on the harmful effects of FGM and encourage collective efforts to eliminate it.

Mr Maigo stressed that timely and accurate reporting by community members is crucial in the fight against this cruel and inhumane practice.

"Beyond being a form of humiliation to women and girls, FGM is a serious violation of human rights and poses severe physical and psychological health risks," he said.

He noted that although FGM is often carried out in secrecy, it remains a criminal offence under Tanzanian law and those involved will face strict legal consequences.

Mr Maigo also criticised the role some women play in sustaining the practice, stating that many continue to perform FGM in secret, often without their spouses' knowledge or consent.

He said FGM has serious consequences, including permanent damage to the genitalia, increased risk of infections such as HIV/AIDS and even death due to excessive bleeding.

Other long-term effects include chronic pain, reduced sexual function, complications during childbirth and prolonged postpartum bleeding.

According to Mr Maigo, the persistence of FGM is often driven by outdated cultural beliefs, religious misconceptions, family honour and social pressures.

He urged residents to report suspected cases through local authorities or the national child protection helpline by dialling 116, enabling swift intervention by relevant government institutions.

Also speaking at the event, a Social Welfare Officer at Singida Regional Referral Hospital, Ms Shukrani Mbago said young girls remain the most vulnerable to FGM, as they lack the power to make informed decisions or refuse the procedure.

She added that the psychological trauma endured at a young age can have lasting effects, particularly as victims grow older and become aware that the procedure was performed without their consent.

Some unmarried boys interviewed during the event expressed a preference for marrying girls who had not undergone FGM, though most declined to elaborate on their reasons.