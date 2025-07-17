Tanzania: Govt Vows Nationwide Health Services Expansion

Dodoma — THE government is set to expand access to healthcare services nationwide, by significantly enhancing infrastructure and medical equipment in the 2025/26 financial year.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office for Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG), Dr Festo Dugange, made the remarks in Dodoma over the weekend, while closing the Annual General Meeting of Regional and Council Medical Officers.

Dr Dugange said that in this financial year, the government will construct 43 council hospitals, procure medical equipment for 142 hospitals and build 184 new dispensaries in a bid to enhance health service delivery at grassroots levels.

"In addition, using internal revenues generated by local government authorities, we will implement various health projects including the construction of 28 health centres, completion of 74 health centres and completion of 325 dispensaries," he said.

The deputy minister also reminded the importance of public involvement in health service improvement and instructed all regional and council medical officers to ensure suggestion boxes are available in every health facility.

"I instruct all regional and council medical officers to continuously listen to citizens' concerns regarding health services. Each dispensary and health centre must install a suggestion box to collect feedback and act on it swiftly," he stressed.

He urged health workers to continue designing innovative approaches that respond to community needs, while maintaining high standards of professionalism and accountability.

The two-day meeting, jointly organised by the Ministry of Health and PO-RALG, brought together medical officers from across the country to discuss challenges and forge strategies aimed at transforming the health sector.

Speaking at the event, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Otilia Gowelle, said the ministry will continue to prioritise preventive healthcare, which is key to building a healthy nation.

On her part, Acting Permanent Secretary in PORALG, Professor Tumaini Nagu, said the resolutions from the meeting are expected to bring lasting improvements in the delivery of health services countrywide.