Tanzania: Platform Marks Decade of Driving Innovation, Tech

Dar es Salaam — SAHARA Sparks has marked the 10th anniversary of its contribution to innovation, technology and entrepreneurship a milestone that underscores its pivotal role in shaping Africa's digital transformation and startup growth.

The forum brings together startups, investors, policymakers and other stakeholders to discuss and advance technology, innovation and entrepreneurship across the continent.

The CEO of Sahara Ventures, Mr Jumanne Mtambalike, said Sahara Sparks has been a launchpad for entrepreneurs, a forum for policy dialogue and a catalyst for investment across Africa's tech ecosystem since 2015.

"As we mark a decade of our organisation, it's not just about time passed but the impact made. Our theme, 'Impact Revisited,' reflects a review of our initiatives and their inspiring grassroots outcomes," he said.

With the theme 'Impact Revisited,' the anniversary celebration and the organisation's report launch will take place on September 5-6 in Dar es Salaam.

ALSO READ: CRDB hits 1,000/- mark, investors cheer

The report will highlight the platform's role in growing the innovation and startup ecosystem and its tangible grassroots impact. He said this high-level event will feature discussions to drive systemic change, enhance startup support and explore the future of innovation in Africa.

Participants include investors, partners, innovators, policymakers and academics from Tanzania and beyond. Aligned with its mission, Sahara Sparks 2025 will host an innovation marketplace for entrepreneurs to showcase products and offer emerging innovators a chance to pitch live.

Mr Mtambalike expressed gratitude to the long-term partners who have supported Sahara Sparks since 2016, including the Embassies of Finland and Switzerland, UNDP Tanzania, the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology, FSDT and others.