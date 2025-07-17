Malawi: Mkaka Pledges Continued Support for Lilongwe Mpenu, Hands Over Mk500 Million Healthcare Centre

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Mpenu Constituency, Eisenhower Mduwa Mkaka, has reaffirmed his commitment to driving development in the area, as he officially handed over a state-of-the-art healthcare centre worth MK500 million.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the newly constructed Chigodi Healthcare Centre and a staff house--funded through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF)--Mkaka said the facility will significantly improve access to medical services and boost socio-economic activity in the area.

"This project began with a vision aligned to President Lazarus Chakwera's policy, which aims to ensure a health facility is available every five kilometres. The nearest facility from here is at Kamphata, about six kilometres away. That gap motivated me to construct this centre to better serve our people," Mkaka said.

He further promised that the facility will be fully operational, complete with medical equipment, by 1st August 2025--adding that he is personally facilitating the procurement process.

In addition to the healthcare project, Mkaka highlighted several development initiatives he has spearheaded during his five-year tenure. These include the construction of 14 concrete bridges, a new court building at Mpenu Headquarters, several new school blocks, and three water reticulation systems servicing over 30 villages. He has also overseen the drilling of 80 new boreholes and the rehabilitation of 320 others across the constituency.

Senior Chief Dete applauded the MP's efforts, noting that the healthcare facility will be a lifeline for women and children who previously had to walk long distances for medical services.

Local resident Esnath Kukhongo from Zuwala Village expressed gratitude, saying, "Many of us used to sell our land or livestock just to afford healthcare for a family member. This centre will change our lives."

The new facility is expected to reduce medical emergencies and bring essential healthcare closer to hundreds of households in Lilongwe Mpenu.