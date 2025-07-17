Tanzania: INEC Calls for Inclusive, Lawful Approach Ahead of Election

Geita — THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed all officials and personnel involved in the upcoming 2025 General Election to adopt an inclusive approach that ensures the participation of all political parties and stakeholders.

INEC also urged election officials to thoroughly familiarise themselves with the country's constitution, electoral laws, regulations and official guidelines both current and forthcoming, to ensure fairness, transparency and justice throughout the electoral process.

The directive was issued by INEC Commissioner and High Court Judge, Ms Asina Omari, on Tuesday, while officiating a training session for election officials from the Geita and Kagera regions.

The three-day training, held in Geita, brought together regional election coordinators, election supervisors, assistant constituency election supervisors, election officers and procurement officers from the two regions.

Ms Omari reminded the importance and sensitivity of the task entrusted to these officials, which includes overseeing the elections of the President, Members of Parliament and Councillors, a process she described as critical to the nation's democratic future.

"Do not be the source of complaints from political parties or election stakeholders. Ensure you strictly follow the constitution, laws, regulations, guidelines and directives," she said.

She also stressed the importance of integrity in the recruitment of polling station staff, urging officials to prioritise competence, patriotism, ethics and dedication and to avoid favouritism, especially towards unqualified relatives or acquaintances.

"Proper adherence to procedures throughout the electoral process forms the foundation of a smooth, credible election and helps prevent complaints and unrest," Ms Omari noted.

INEC's Acting Director of Elections, Ms Hidaya Gwando said the training is part of the commission's national preparations, with the first phase being conducted across seven regional centres.

The Geita training involved 98 participants from Geita and Kagera regions.

Meanwhile, Geita Regional Election Coordinator, Mr Herman Matemu, confirmed that the region has made adequate preparations to ensure election officials carry out their duties in full compliance with electoral laws and standards.