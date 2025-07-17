Tanzania: Legal Aid Campaign Uncovers Rising GBV, Land Fraud

Dodoma — MINISTER for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Damas Ndumbaro has expressed deep concern over the increasing cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and land fraud across Tanzania, describing them as serious crimes that threaten social harmony.

Speaking in Dodoma during a handover ceremony of 16 vehicles to National Prosecution Service (NPS) district offices, Dr Ndumbaro revealed that these issues were uncovered through the Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign, which covered all 31 regions of Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

"The campaign exposed a worrying rise in gender-based violence, which is a criminal offence. Equally alarming is the growing trend of land fraud, fuelling unnecessary and dangerous conflicts within communities," he said.

The minister cited cases where individuals sold the same plot of land multiple times and others involving double allocation of surveyed plots, warning that such actions constitute criminal offences.

Dr Ndumbaro also highlighted disturbing findings in inheritance cases during the campaign, where some individuals forged documents to unlawfully claim properties, depriving rightful heirs of their entitlements.

He directed Regional Prosecution Officers (RPOs) and District Prosecution Officers (DPOs) to intensify efforts to combat these three critical issues gender-based violence, land fraud and inheritance malpractice by enforcing the law decisively.

"If someone commits gender-based violence, there should be no compromises or unnecessary meetings. Where evidence exists, investigations must be thorough and suspects must be brought to court, convicted and imprisoned," he stressed.

Dr Ndumbaro urged prosecution officers to take a firm stance, saying, "Even if a few perpetrators are jailed, it will serve as a strong deterrent to others."

The minister also called on DPOs and the drivers assigned to the new vehicles to use them responsibly and strictly for official duties.

"These vehicles are public property. Use them wisely to support government functions and improve service delivery," he said.

He praised the National Prosecution Service for its dedication, noting a decline in complaints and improved performance ratings as evidence of effective leadership.

"The NPS is a key law enforcement institution and must remain at the forefront in protecting the country from crime, both within and beyond our borders. Without justice and equality, there can be no peace," he warned.

Dr Ndumbaro reminded the RPOs and DPOs of the great authority granted to them by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), urging them to carry out their duties with integrity and impartiality.

"Your role is not to oppress people but to ensure that wrongdoers face justice," he said.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms Bibiana Kileo, noted that while the vehicle handover marks progress, the NPS still requires more resources due to its growing responsibilities.

"These vehicles were allocated based on district-specific challenges and geographical conditions, especially in areas where prosecutors must travel long distances to reach police stations and prisons," she explained.

She added that the NPS supervises prosecutions and coordinates investigations, requiring frequent visits to police stations and correctional facilities to monitor suspects and ensure timely preparation of charges.

"We are confident that these vehicles will enhance our effectiveness, particularly in the selected districts," Ms Kileo said.

The vehicles were distributed to district prosecution offices in Momba, Nyangwale, Kilosa, Kilombero, Buhigwe, Uvinza, Kilwa, Iramba, Misenyi, Ubungo, Muleba, Kaliua, Kyela and Gairo areas identified during field visits as facing logistical challenges due to long distances and difficult terrain.