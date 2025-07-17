Uganda: EC Issues Strict Academic Guidelines for 2025/2026 Election Aspirants

The Electoral Commission has announced new guidelines for aspirants in the 2025/2026 General Elections, placing renewed emphasis on academic qualification requirements for all candidates seeking elective office.

In a statement released on Wednesday, EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi said all aspirants for positions such as President, Member of Parliament, District and City Chairperson, and Lord Mayor are "required, by law, to have a minimum qualification of Advanced Level (A Level) standard or its equivalent."

The Commission outlined that individuals who obtained A-Level or higher qualifications from outside Uganda must have them verified by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) in consultation with the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB).

"They are required to have their qualifications verified by NCHE and obtain a certificate to that effect," Byabakama stated.

Those who do not hold a traditional A-Level qualification but possess other academic credentials must present proof of equivalency.

"They must obtain a certificate of equivalency issued by the National Council for Higher Education," he said.

Candidates who obtain the NCHE certificate are required to submit it to the Electoral Commission headquarters or the District Election Administrator in the district where they intend to contest.

This must be done "at least two months before nominations," the Commission emphasised.

The EC also made it clear that certificates of equivalency issued for previous elections will not be accepted.

"A certificate of equivalency for previous elections is not relevant for the 2025/2026 General Elections," the statement read.

Aspirants who have since attained a higher qualification in Uganda, such as a degree, may be exempt from this requirement.

The Commission further clarified that certain categories of candidates will not be required to undergo verification.

"Aspirants with Advanced Level Certificate obtained in Uganda, those with higher qualifications obtained in Uganda, and those with qualifications from the former University of East Africa or any of its constituent colleges" are not required to verify their academic documents with NCHE or the Electoral Commission.

"These individuals need not establish their academic qualifications with the Electoral Commission in the said period," Justice Byabakama concluded.

The directive comes as part of the Commission's preparations to ensure all candidates comply with the legal requirements before nomination processes begin.