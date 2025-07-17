Kenya: LSK Launches 'Wakili Medicover' Health Plan for Advocates in Partnership With Octagon Africa and Britam

16 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has launched a dedicated health insurance scheme for legal practitioners dubbed 'Wakili Medicover', in collaboration with Octagon Africa Financial Services and Britam General Insurance. The initiative aims to improve access to affordable healthcare for advocates across the country.

Speaking during the launch in Nairobi, LSK President Faith Odhiambo urged legal professionals to prioritise their well-being amid growing demands in the profession. She described the product as a step toward ending health-related financial crises among members and fulfilling the Society's commitment to member welfare.

"This is a win for our members -- a tangible initiative that aligns with our focus on wellness, accessibility, and inclusion," Odhiambo said.

Wakili Medicover is designed to address the specific challenges of legal practice. The health plan includes inpatient coverage ranging from KES 500,000 to KES 10 million per family, along with free maternity, dental, and optical services. It also offers shorter waiting periods for chronic and pre-existing conditions and covers specialised care, ICU services, overseas referrals, and last expense.

The product is developed by Octagon Insurance Brokers Ltd, a subsidiary of Octagon Africa, and is underwritten by Britam. Both institutions say the plan is intended to deliver long-term value by tailoring benefits to the demands of legal work.

"Lawyers face unique pressures that often compromise their health. This cover is not just a policy -- it's a support system," said Fred Waswa, CEO of Octagon Africa.

Britam General Insurance CEO James Mbithi echoed the need for tailored insurance solutions, noting that Wakili Medicover addresses long hours, high stress, and limited time available for legal professionals to engage with standard health insurance products.

The launch is expected to mark a turning point in how professional groups in Kenya, particularly those in high-stress sectors like law, approach access to health insurance and financial protection.

