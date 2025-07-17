Nigeria: Beware of Fake Recruitment Adverts - NAF Warns Public

17 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force has warned members of the public to be aware and ignore fraudulent messages on social media, falsely claiming that the NAF has commenced recruitment for the 2025/2026 Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) and Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC).

A statement by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame disclosed that no such recruitment exercise is currently ongoing, and urged the public to disregard the messages.

He said, "The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to fraudulent messages circulating online, falsely claiming that the NAF has commenced recruitment for the 2025/2026 Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) and Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC).

"The Nigerian Air Force wishes to state that no such recruitment exercise is currently ongoing.

"The public is therefore advised to disregard these messages in their entirety.

"We wish to remind the general public that the Nigerian Air Force recruitment and enlistment processes are free, transparent, and merit-based.

"The NAF does not charge any fee at any stage of its recruitment exercise, and does not engage third parties or agents for enlistment.

"Whenever a recruitment exercise is to be conducted, it will be officially announced and widely publicised through credible national dailies, the NAF's official website, and its verified social media platforms.

"We therefore urge members of the public to be wary of online scams and exercise extreme caution when coming across unofficial recruitment advertisements.

"For accurate and up-to-date information regarding the Nigerian Air Force, the public is advised to follow only the official NAF communication channels.

"The Nigerian Air Force is committed to integrity, transparency, and efficient service delivery to the nation while projecting air power to save lives and properties of all Nigerians."

