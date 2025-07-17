Zimbabwe: Zim Researcher Wins 2025 ISSS Award for Groundbreaking Study On Migrant Resilience

Zimbabwean-born researcher Abel Mavura has won international acclaim after scooping the 2025 Margaret Mead Memorial Award for best student paper, presented by the International Society for the Systems Sciences (ISSS).

The prestigious award was conferred during the ISSS Annual Meeting held at the University of Birmingham Leadership Institute on July 14.

Mavura, currently pursuing his PhD in global development, migration, and international affairs in the UK, was recognized for his paper titled "Resilience Among Young Male Migrants in Paris' Informal Housing."

The award jury, composed of top systems science scholars, praised the study for its originality, analytical clarity, and its collectivist and culturally pluralistic approach to complex urban challenges.

His research delves into how young male migrants, often living in the margins of Parisian society, build resilience in the face of systemic exclusion.

Through grassroots adaptation, solidarity, and migrant-led advocacy, Mavura identifies community-driven mechanisms that sustain urban resilience and calls for policies that center marginalized voices.

"This recognition underscores the value of inclusion and diversity in systems research. My work aims to amplify the voices of those often left out of development and policy discussions. I'm honored to contribute to a dialogue that challenges exclusion and champions equity," said Mavura.

Mavura becomes the 13th recipient of the award since its inception in 2013. Named in honor of cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead, the accolade celebrates doctoral researchers whose work advances relational intelligence and promotes community empowerment through systemic thinking.

A passionate advocate for inclusive development, Mavura presented his findings at the ISSS meeting, where his work stood out for integrating systems thinking, participatory research, and urban studies. His approach strongly reflects Mead's legacy of cultural pluralism and her lifelong commitment to community well-being.