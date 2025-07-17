Tanzania: Vision 2050 Launch - Tanzania Writes New Chapter

Dodoma — TANZANIA today launches its new National Development Vision 2050 in Dodoma, envisaged to propel the country into the upper middle income.

This historic event which is scheduled to be graced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, marks a new dawn that defines the country's development targets and plans for the next 25 years.

The launch follows the in-depth inclusive consultations and surveys spanning over two years since 2023 involving 13 stages which gave birth to the new non-partisan Vision, the second of its kind in the history of the country.

Briefing reporters in Dodoma on Tuesday ahead of the launching, Executive Secretary of the Planning Commission, Dr Fred Msemwa said that the new Tanzania Development Vision 2050 is designed to guide the country towards achieving upper middle income by building on the success of the expiring 2025 Vision.

The concluding Vision 2025 which commenced in 2000, elevated the country to lower middle income status in July 2020.

It prioritised people-centred development, ensuring expanded access to social services including clean water, healthcare, electricity, education and transport.

In that regard, Dr Msemwa urged all citizens to follow the official launching of Vision 2050 by President Samia, geared to advance socio-economic progress into new height.

"This Vision comes at the pivotal moment in our history when Tanzania is better prepared than ever to accelerate development, given it's well established infrastructures including modern roads, railways, air and marine transport," he said.

He stressed the importance of the country's abundant natural resources, including minerals, vast arable land and water bodies as key driving forces in realising the projected new targets.

"Our challenge now is to leverage these resources wisely to speed up development. Vision 2050 clearly highlights priority areas that will drive this progress," Dr Msemwa said.

Detailing preparation of the Vision 2050 recently in Dar es Salaam, Minister of State in the President's Office (Planning and Investment), Professor Kitila Mkumbo said the historic event will be held at Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre (JKCC).

Prof Mkumbo said the Vision document passed all key stages, including endorsement in Parliament and cabinet.

He appreciated the new upcoming Vision 2050 for being broad-based and informant poised to answer the needs of the present and future generations in the next 25 years.

Detailing the stages in which the preparations of the Vision 2050 underwent, he said it has successfully passed through 12 stages, including the first stage which involved approval of the draft guideline which was issued in February 2023.

It was followed by the launching of a process for writing the Vision on April 3, 2023, the event which was presided over by Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango.

Prof Mkumbo said the third stage resulted in establishment of special institutions including the secretariat, the core technical team led by Dr Asha-Rose Migiro and the writing committee to supervise writing of the document.

Thereafter, evaluation of the implementation of the concluding National Development Vision 2025 was done in which its report was launched on December 9, 2023 by President Samia.

The notable stage was collection of views from citizens, academics and development partners regarding the contents of the Vision.

"The process was broad and inclusive. We reached nearly 1.2 million people and asked them on the kind of Tanzania's future they want" Prof Mkumbo said.

He said the collection of views involved seven methods, such as interviews to 15,483 households across the country, phone surveys via Short Message Service (SMS), a scientific survey to 1.2 million people of whom 81 per cent were youths under 36 years.

He said the government also established a website for views collection, in which 13,000 Tanzanians visited and organised 12 symposiums which brought together over 22,000 people in different regions across the country.

Prof Mkumbo said the opinion gathering process also included interviews with former leaders including Professor Mark Mwandosya, former Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Pius Msekwa and ex-President of Zanzibar, Mr Amani Abeid Karume.

Writers of the vision also gained insights from written documents by analysing them while learning from other countries, including Botswana, Mauritius, Morocco and South Africa, which have advanced in terms of development through among others large scale industries and effective management of the mining sector.

Other key case study countries were China, India, Singapore and South Korea, all located in South East Asia.

Prof Mkumbo stressed the importance of learning from Southeast Asian countries such as China and Singapore, which, just 40 years ago, had development levels similar to Tanzania's but have since transformed into advanced economies.

Prof Mkumbo said the effective implementation of the Vision will begin on July 1, 2026, following the development of the LongTerm Perspective Plan and the National Five-Year Development Plan, which will guide its execution by the government.