Kenya: Count Down Starts As Kenya Unveils King's Baton in Honour of 2026 Commonwealth Games

Nairobi — With just 372 days to go, Kenya has begun count down to the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland after the National Olympic Committee (NOC-K) on Wednesday unveiled the King's Baton in Nairobi.

The baton, is the official symbol carrying a message from His Majesty the King to all 74 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

Held in partnership with the British Council, the ceremony was hosted at the British High Commission in Nairobi and brought together 27 athletes, including elite performers and para-athletes.

Among them were Rugby 7s stars and Olympians, Co-Captain George Ooro, crowd favourites Patrick Odongo and Kevin Wekesa--both recently invited to join India's Rugby Premier League.

Also present were seasoned athletics sprinters Boniface Mweresa, Wiseman Were, and Mike Mokamba, all with Commonwealth Games experience, alongside Paralympic para-rower Asiya Sururu.

The Baton was unveiled by Dr. Ed Barnett, MBE, Deputy British High Commissioner and Permanent Representative to UNEP and UN-Habitat, alongside Dr. Paul Tergat, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of Kenya (CGA-K), with Francis Mutuku, Secretary General, and Humphrey Kayange, Athlete Representative, also in attendance.

Following the unveiling, dignitaries led a symbolic relay jog from the British High Commission to Nairobi Club, flanked by police escorts.

At the Tennis Centre Court Grounds, Dr. Barnett officially handed over the Baton to Dr. Tergat, who then passed it to the athletes--capturing a powerful moment in the journey toward the 2026 Games.

In his remarks, Dr. Paul Tergat noted:

"Today's unveiling sets in motion our journey to Glasgow 2026. The King's Baton Relay reminds us of the power of sport to bridge divides, celebrate our shared identity, and spark hope across nations," Tergat said.

"I commend the CGF for this symbolic tradition, and especially for allowing each country to design a Baton that reflects its unique culture and creativity."

Speaking on behalf of the UK Government, Dr. Ed Barnett expressed:

"The King's Baton is not just a symbol of unity--it's a call to action. From sportsmanship to sustainability, it reflects the ideals of the Commonwealth. I'm proud to celebrate this journey with Kenya, a country whose sporting legacy continues to inspire the world."

Basketball player Darril Omondi, who led Kenya in debuting 3x3 basketball at the 2022 Games said;

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In 2022 we made a debut, but now heading into 2026, basketball has grown so big. Seeing even the 5x5 teams play at the BAL has brought more visibility and opportunities for us. We're building forward with purpose."

This edition's Baton is uniquely Kenyan--designed by Sydney Kimiywi, it features carved artwork titled "Kenya" and "Celebrate", honouring the nation's sporting excellence and natural heritage. The design also speaks to self-sufficiency and sustainability, a core theme of the 2026 Relay.

The Relay continues on Friday, 18 July 2025, at Olympic Primary School in Kibera, where hundreds of pupils will engage in activities showcasing the Commonwealth values of community, culture, and youth empowerment.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled for 23 July to 2 August 2026, will feature a 10- sport programme hosted across four venues within an eight-mile corridor. These include:

Athletics, Swimming, 3x3 Basketball, Track Cycling, Weightlifting, Lawn Bowls, Artistic Gymnastics, Netball, Boxing, and Judo.

Six fully integrated Para Sports will also feature; Athletics, Swimming, Cycling, Bowls, Weightlifting, and Table Tennis.