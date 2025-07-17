Nigeria: E-Call-Up - Lagos Stakeholders Agree On N10,000 Fee From Aug 1

The Lagos State Government and other stakeholders have agreed on an enforcement fee of N10,000 for electronic call-up for trucks on the Lekki-Epe corridor.

The outcome of the meeting held at Dangote Oil Refining Ltd. was communicated in a communique obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

The communique was signed by Mr. Seun Osiyemi, Commissioner, Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State Government; Mr. Williams Akporcha, President, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Worker (NUPENG); Alhaji Yusuf Othman, President, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO); and Alhaji Hammed Fasola, President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

The stakeholders' meeting on the enforcement of e-call-up for the Lekki-Epe Corridor convened at the instance of the Lagos State Government was facilitated by Dangote Industries Ltd.

According to the communique, the enforcement of the e-call-up for the Lekki-Epe Corridor will begin on Aug. 1, 2025.

The following prerequisites were established to ensure a smooth transition before the enforcement date: All trucks are required to begin onboarding before August 1:

"Extensive sensitisation campaigns for union members and truckers must be conducted by the ministry.

"The uploading of approved truck lists should take place; any truck without legitimate business in the Lekki Free Zone should remain outside the area.

"Stakeholders emphasised the importance of ensuring that enforcement measures are understood positively beginning Aug. 1.

"NUPENG, NARTO, IPMAN, and other unions are to actively participate in the implementation process and encourage their respective members to comply with the new regulations to minimise the need for enforcement actions," the communique said.

The communique noted that e-call-up was deemed essential to prevent a recurrence of the Apapa experience, especially in light of the concerns raised by the Lekki Residents Association regarding the rising number of accidents caused by articulated trucks.

"There are currently seven approved truck parks within the Lekki-Epe Corridor that are equipped with basic infrastructure, including paved floors, CCTV, toilets, and drivers' lodges.

"The cost associated with these facilities covers provisions for parking bays, technology, logistics, and enforcement, with no revenue accruing to the state government.

"This communiqué serves as a formal record of the outcomes from the meeting, reflecting the collective agreement and commitment of all parties involved to implement and enforce the e-call-up system for the Lekki-Epe corridor and Deep Sea Port," it said. (NAN)