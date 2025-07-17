Namibia: Nedbank Desert Ice Challenge Finals This Weekend

The stage is set for an exciting conclusion to the 2025 Nedbank Desert Ice Challenge T20 League.

The finals are scheduled for this weekend at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Organised by Impact Cricket Namibia, the high-energy league has seen 12 teams from across the country compete fiercely over 41 matches this season.

After weeks of gripping action, only three teams remain in the race: Gobabis Bulls, Cricket Generation Academy and the Green Mambas.

The finalists emerged from the league's tri-series playoffs, and the top two teams will go head-to-head in the grand finals.

This year marks the third edition of the Nedbank Desert Ice Challenge, which was founded to address a pressing need in Namibian cricket of more competitive match exposure for players across all levels.

Director of Impact Cricket Namibia Asad Abbas said the league was born from a realisation that Namibian cricketers simply were not getting the same volume of high-skill competition as their counterparts abroad.

"We noticed that a South African player would've competed in thousands of matches against a diverse range of opponents before making it to the national team. In Namibia, a player might only have a few hundred games against a much smaller pool of players," he stated.

Together with Willie Junius and Nyashadzaishe Nyasha, Abbas launched the Desert Ice Challenge as a year-round, professionally managed platform that now accommodates over 180 players from the national, premier and junior divisions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The league not only helps hone technical skills but also cultivates match readiness and mental strength, which are essential for progressing to international levels.

"This tournament is a vital pathway for promising young players to transition from junior and premier league cricket into the national team setup, bridging the experience gap that previously hindered their progress," Abbas noted.

The tournament's impact has been significantly bolstered by Nedbank Namibia, which returned this year as the official sponsor through its Beyond Banking Division, investing N$150 000 into the 2025 season.

Roean Kruger, head of Beyond Banking at Nedbank Namibia, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to youth sports development.

"Our commitment is more than just financial, it's a strategic investment in the future of Namibian cricket. We believe in the power of sport to build character, foster teamwork, and create pathways for growth," he stated.

"Corporate backing like this is essential. It provides the infrastructure that allows our players to thrive," he added.

"We're honoured to be part of this exciting journey to elevate cricket in Namibia," he said.

As anticipation builds, cricket fans across the country are expected to flock to the Namibia Cricket Ground this weekend to witness the rise of the next T20 champion and celebrate the growing momentum behind Namibian cricket.