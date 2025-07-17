Namibia: Grooming the Next Generation of Oil and Gas Leaders

The 3rd Namibia Oil and Gas Conference (NOGC 2025) announced the launch of the Future Generations Masterclass, a new half-day programme dedicated to inspiring, empowering and preparing Namibia's future oil and gas professionals. Delivered in partnership with the Namibia Youth Energy Forum, this initiative forms a key part of the conference's wider mission to create inclusive and sustainable pathways for growth in the country's emerging energy sector.

The Future Generations Masterclass will offer students, graduates and young professionals a unique platform to explore career opportunities in Namibia's nascent oil and gas industry, engage directly with seasoned energy leaders and develop the critical leadership and technical skills necessary for success in the sector.

Speaking at the launch, Jason Kasuto, Chairperson of Economic Association of Namibia (EAN), said the goal is to foster a vibrant ecosystem where young Namibians can see themselves as future leaders of the energy industry.

"Partnering with the Namibia Youth Energy Forum ensures we are not only inspiring the next generation but equipping them with the right skills and networks to contribute meaningfully to Namibia's energy future," he said.

The 3rd Namibia Oil and Gas Conference themed "From Exploration to Action - Positioning Namibia as the Next Energy Frontier", will start from 12-15 August in Windhoek.

It is hosted by the Economic Association of Namibia (EAN) in partnership with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) and the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF), with a strategic partnership with the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor), Rhino Resources and SNC Incorporated.

The conference is also officially endorsed by Namibia's Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy.