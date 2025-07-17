Namibia: Misinformation Threatens Opportunities - Theofelus

Swakopmund — Information minister Emma Theofelus has warned that misinformation and disinformation could deny Namibians the opportunity to fully benefit from the country's emerging green hydrogen and oil sectors.

She made the remarks on Tuesday during the official opening of the Effective Communicators Conference underway in Swakopmund, an initiative by the Namibia Press Agency.

It brought together over 250 communication professionals from both the public and private sectors.

The conference aims to enhance the capacity of those tasked with promoting and articulating the visions and objectives of government institutions, State-owned enterprises and private organisations.

"Imagine Namibians being hindered from participating meaningfully in these sectors because of miscommunication. We cannot allow that to happen. We must deliver truthful, always verified information because trust is built on truth," she said.

The minister added that Namibia is entering a new phase of economic development.

The country's communicators must ensure no one is left behind.

"It does not help if government allocates millions to address youth unemployment, yet the young person in Tsumkwe does not know where to go or how to access that support," Theofelus said.

She added that while government and the private sector continue to invest heavily in long-term solutions, the absence of clear and strategic communication could further widen the information gap and lead to exclusion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said the 2022 enactment of the Access to Information Act is a breakthrough in government's efforts to promote transparency, accountability and access to knowledge.

She noted that the legislation, which took more than 10 years to pass, must now be actively utilised by communicators to empower citizens.

She announced that the ministry has finalised a new government communication strategy, which will be unveiled soon.

The strategy aims to align all communication efforts with the national agenda set by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and ensure Namibians are better informed about the country's developmental priorities.

Also speaking at the event was Nampa acting CEO Jata Kazondu, who described the conference as part of the broader shift toward what he called a "business unusual" approach to development communication.

"We are too few to be poor. This is a defining moment in Her Excellency's first 100 days in office and the soon-to-be-unveiled National Development Plan 6. These must be communicated effectively across the country," he said.

He added that communicators have the responsibility to become catalysts for change and development in their respective spheres of influence.

The conference has attracted communication professionals, government officials, media practitioners, including presidential press secretary Alfredo Hengari, green hydrogen spokesperson Jona Musheko, MTC's poster boy Tim Ekandjo and international guests, including CNN's East Africa correspondent, Larry Madowo.