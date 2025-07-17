South Africa: DA Calls for Rights Commission, Public Protector to Probe 'Neglect' of Evicted KZN Flood Victims

The party also says it will table a motion of no confidence against the eThekwini city manager, the mayor and two council members after the flood victims were evicted from their Durban accommodation.

The move by the party comes after the Department of Human Settlements announced it had bought a Durban building to ensure flood victims are never evicted due to nonpayment again.

On 9 July 2025, more than 150 of the victims were evicted from the state-provided temporary accommodation, the Bayside Hotel in central Durban. They were told this was because of nonpayment of rent.

They spent hours on the street outside the building with their belongings, and slept there, before being moved to accommodation in Umbilo, Durban, the next day (10 July).

"What hurts us the most is we were told they didn't pay, we were standing outside for hours (calling for help) and no one was picking up calls, we had children there, nobody gave us any attention," one of the victims said in a voice note sent to Daily Maverick.

In a statement on 14 July 2025, councillor Thabani Mthethwa, the DA's eThekwini caucus leader, said: "The Democratic Alliance in eThekwini has written to the South...