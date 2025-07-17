West Africa: Ghana Strengthening Position As Sports Tourism Hub

Ghana is strengthening her position as a hub for sports tourism and global diaspora engagement, according to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey (Abeiku Santana).

He noted that the Authority was leveraging football and other sporting events to promote tourism, peace, and national unity, while fostering cultural exchange and international partnerships.

"The vision of our CEO, Maame Efua Houadjeto, is to deepen our relationship with sporting clubs, especially football teams and support them in promoting Ghana as a tourist destination," he said.

Mr Aggrey made these remarks on Sunday in Accra during a live viewing of the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

The watch party, organised by the GTA in partnership with Tribe Culture Fest and the United States Embassy in Ghana, brought together football lovers, creatives, and cultural enthusiasts in a lively celebration of sports and community.

The event featured a live stream of the match, cultural performances, food and drink vendors, and showcases from Ghanaian artists.

Groups such as the Ghana Dance Ensemble entertained the crowd, highlighting Ghana's rich cultural heritage through traditional music and dance.

According to him, "Countries like Rwanda have partnered with PSG and Arsenal to boost visibility for their destinations. This is what we want for Ghana. Sports bring people together, and tourism promotes cohesion and unity,"he added.

Moreover, Mr Aggrey emphasised the importance of supporting not just the sport itself, but the full experience from event set-up and entertainment to hospitality, pointing out that these elements contribute significantly to the local economy.

"As a way of promoting tourism and national unity, the Authority has opened its doors to collaborative efforts, particularly in sporting activities," he stated.

Speaking at the event, Matthew Asada, Press Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Accra, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "We're really excited to be here on behalf of the United States Embassy and the American people not only to be hosting the Club World Cup with FIFA, but also to be right here in Accra, partnering with the Ghana Tourism Authority,"he indicated.

"Football, or soccer as we call it, brings us together, and we're looking forward to working together again for the World Cup next year," he added.

Mr Asada also noted that with new administrations in both Ghana and the United States, there were growing opportunities for collaboration. "This is just the beginning,"he emphasised, adding that,"We're excited to see what more we can do together."