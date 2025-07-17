Ghana: Work Begins On $53m Eastern Corridor Road Project

Reconstruction works have started on the Tudor Adidome-Asikuma Junction road in the Volta Region as part of the Eastern Corridor Development Project Programme, Phase 1 being funded by the African Development Bank and OPEC Fund for International Development at a total cost of $53.619.394.88.

The 63.1-kilometre road, expected to be completed in 24 months, has been awarded to Messrs China Jiangxi International Eco & Tech. Coop.Co.Ltd.

This came to light when the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, paid a working visit to the construction site in Asikuma yesterday.

Reconstruction Works have started on the First Phase of the Eastern Corridor Road Development Programme in the Greater Accra Region, with 18 per cent of works completed.

The three-component project involves the construction of 39 39-kilometre single-carriage Double Surfacing Bituminous road from Dofor Adidome to Asikuma Junction road.

Additionally, another 23.9 kilometres of 2-lane single-carriage bituminous road from Asutsuare to Aveyime, a bypass and an interchange at Asikuma Junction with slip roads.

The visit allowed the Minister to get a first-hand information on the progress of work and challenges confronting the contractor and charting a new way forward.

The Resident Engineer to the project, Ato Kakraba, briefing the Minister, said even though work was progressing steadily, more support would be needed in terms of honouring certificates, which are outstanding.

They have started with the foundations of some of the interchanges, while earthworks are also progressing steadily.

The Resident Engineer, however, appealed to the Minister to help in addressing issues of compensation to affected property owners in order not to unduly delay the project.

Mr Kakraba also bemoaned the demand for loading fees by the North Tongu and Adansi West District Assemblies and pleaded with the Minister to intervene.

He commended the contractor for being on site and working despite the challenges