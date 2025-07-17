Liberia: Govt Officially Turns Over Traffic Management to LTM Today

The Government of Liberia will on today, Wednesday, July 16, officially transition responsibility for the country's national traffic system to Liberia Traffic Management Inc. (LTM), a foreign-backed private firm granted a 25-year concession.

The move marks the full implementation of a controversial agreement first introduced in 2018 under the previous Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)-led government. The agreement, though signed years ago, had remained dormant due to resistance and jurisdictional disputes involving the Ministry of Transport, the Liberia National Police, and the Ministry of Justice. The administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has now activated the deal, viewing it as a major step toward modernizing traffic enforcement and improving road safety across the country.

Deputy Information Minister Daniel Sando, who addressed the media on Tuesday at a regular MICAT's press briefing in Monrovia, confirming the official launch of Liberia Traffic Management Inc. (LTM), said:

"LTM has been officially launched and will take over the responsibilities starting Wednesday," said Sando. "This is a long-awaited move that aligns with the government's vision for a modern and efficient traffic management system."

Under the agreement, Liberia Traffic Management Inc. will assume full control of core traffic-related services, including vehicle registration, driver's licensing, enforcement of traffic violations, toll collection, and freight and truck management. The company is expected to work in coordination with the Liberia National Police to ensure compliance with all traffic laws and regulations.

The government has indicated that unlicensed drivers and vehicles with expired or incomplete documentation will face stringent penalties under the new system.

The deal has sparked renewed debate about the role of private firms in public service delivery. When first introduced, critics raised concerns over potential conflicts with public institutions, transparency, and fears of over-privatization. However, the Boakai administration has defended the move as part of its broader commitment to public sector reform and good governance.

"President Boakai has endorsed this transition as part of broader reforms in transport and public service delivery," said Sando. "The time has come to prioritize efficiency over stagnation."

Supporters of the initiative argue that the private sector's involvement could help digitize traffic systems, improve data collection, curb fraud, and generate revenue for government programs. However, the administration acknowledges that LTM's success will depend on its ability to maintain fairness, transparency, and strong public engagement.

While many welcome the government's bold move, observers note that the implementation phase will be critical in determining whether the concession fulfills its promise to modernize Liberia's transportation sector without sacrificing public accountability.

"We need systems that work," Sando concluded. "And that means thinking boldly about how services are delivered and who is best positioned to deliver them."

However, it is also estimated that about 300 employees of the Ministry of Transport (MOT) workers are expected to go out of job due to this Concession Agreement involving the Ministry of Justice, and the Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated.

The agreement may impact four key departments at MOT: Motor Division, Inspectorates, Driver License, and License Plates.

In response to this situation, over 200 Ministry of Transportation employees staged a peaceful protest at the Capitol building, petitioning both the Senate and the House of Representatives regarding the foreign concession. The employees raised concerns about the agreement's legality and potential negative effects on the Ministry's statutory and operational functions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They claimed that the agreement, reportedly facilitated by Liberia National Police Director Gregory Coleman, could lead to the dismissal of around 300 ministry staff and a diversion of an estimated US$275 million in government revenue over a 25-year period. The employees argued that the Ministry has the ability to generate approximately US$12 million annually independently.

As the transition begins, the government has called for calm, cooperation, and public awareness as the new traffic management regime takes shape.