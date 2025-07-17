Namibia: Zambezi Police Arrest Two Over Copper Cable Theft At Bukalo

16 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Zambezi police arrested two men in connection with the alleged theft of electric copper cables at Bukalo village on Monday.

The suspects, aged 28 and 36, are facing charges of theft and malicious damage to property.

Regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali on Wednesday said the suspects were caught in the act on Monday.

He said the suspects are repeat offenders and have been on the police's radar for a while.

"We have received a tip-off of their plans from one of our sources and followed up on it. Hence, we caught them in the act. They not only dug out several cables but also caused damage to the sub power kiosk as well. The value of the cables is yet to be determined," he said.

Sitali said copper wire theft in the region has increased since 2023, and the police are busy investigating and tracing the market enabling such thefts.

He urged communities to continue being vigilant of such criminal activities and report them to the police.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.