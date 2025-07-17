Namibia: Zambezi Police Arrest Two Over Copper Cable Theft At Bukalo

The Zambezi police arrested two men in connection with the alleged theft of electric copper cables at Bukalo village on Monday.

The suspects, aged 28 and 36, are facing charges of theft and malicious damage to property.

Regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali on Wednesday said the suspects were caught in the act on Monday.

He said the suspects are repeat offenders and have been on the police's radar for a while.

"We have received a tip-off of their plans from one of our sources and followed up on it. Hence, we caught them in the act. They not only dug out several cables but also caused damage to the sub power kiosk as well. The value of the cables is yet to be determined," he said.

Sitali said copper wire theft in the region has increased since 2023, and the police are busy investigating and tracing the market enabling such thefts.

He urged communities to continue being vigilant of such criminal activities and report them to the police.