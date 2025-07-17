Namibian Swimmers Making Waves

Namibian swimmers are making waves at international events at home and abroad. At the recent Region 5 Youth Games, swimming was by far Namibia's most successful code, winning a third of their total medals, while Namibia's top long-distance swimmers are now competing against the world's best at the World Aquatic Open Water Championships in Singapore.

At the Youth Games, Namibia finished second overall behind South Africa, with 24 gold, 34 silver, and 32 bronze medals for a total of 90. Of this, swimming contributed nearly half of the gold medals and a third of the total medals, with 10 gold, 9 silver, and 11 bronze medals.

Namibia's swimmers not only brought home medals, but also set over 20 new national records and achieved multiple personal best times. These outstanding performances were headlined by swimmers such as Jessica Humphrey, Ainoa Naukosho, Madison Bergh, Roselinda Matyayi, Victoria De Sousa, Lorenzo Esterhuizen, and Oliver Durand, among others.

Some of the most notable achievements include:

Ainoa Naukosho (13-14 years): New records in the 200m freestyle and 200m butterfly.

Roselinda Matyayi (13-14 years): Records in the 50m & 100m backstroke, and 50m & 100m butterfly.

Jessica Humphrey (17-18 years): Seven record-breaking performances including the 100m backstroke & butterfly.

Madison Bergh (15-16 years): Records in the 200m and 400m freestyle.

Lorenzo Esterhuizen (15-16 years): New records in the 100m backstroke and 200m butterfly.

Oliver Durand (17-18 years): National records in multiple events including freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly.

Namibia's relay teams also performed exceptionally, setting new national relay records in the men's, women's, and mixed categories.

Namibian swimmers are now preparing for the Nasfed Short Course Gala 3, scheduled to take place this weekend across multiple venues including Dolphins Swimming Pool in Windhoek, The Cube in Swakopmund, and Sand Sharks Pool in Oranjemund.

Namibia's top long-distance swimmers have, meanwhile, left for Singapore to compete in the World Aquatics Championships Open Water Swimming Championship. Representing Namibia are four accomplished athletes: Madison Bergh, Reza Westerduin, Tristan Nell, and Nico Esslinger, accompanied by Coach Jörn Diekmann and Team Manager Angelika Diekmann.

Esslinger joined the team in Singapore after arriving from Antibes, France, where he is currently on a scholarship. He will compete in the 10km, 5km, and 3km knockout events, as well as the 1.5km relay. Westerduin, who is currently based in England, joined the team from England, where she is based, ahead of her events in the 5km, 3km knockout, and 1.5km relay.

Tristan Nell and Madison Bergh are also entered in the 5km, 3km knockout, and 1.5km relay events, rounding out the strong and well-prepared Namibian contingent. The team has been meticulously training for this high-stakes competition, and they are eager to race in the challenging open water environment of Singapore. With the vast experience and talent of athletes like Madison, Reza, Tristan, and Nico, Namibia is ready to make a significant impact on the global stage.

"We are incredibly proud of our swimmers and the dedication they have shown in their preparation for this event," said Coach Jörn Diekmann. "Each athlete has worked incredibly hard, and the team is ready to give their best performance. We look forward to seeing them rise to the occasion in Singapore."

Other upcoming international events where Namibia will compete include the World Aquatics Championships Swimming Competition in Singapore from 27 July to 3 August, and the Africa School Games in Algeria from 28 July to 1 August.