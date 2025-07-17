Southern Africa: Namibia and India Deepen Strategic Ties Through New Bilateral Agreements

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Windhoek, 9 July 2025

It is my distinct honour to welcome and thank you, prime minister, and your delegation for having honoured our invitation to Namibia for your first state visit, which uniquely coincides with the commemoration of 35 years of diplomatic relations between Namibia and India.

This visit is the affirmation of the enduring and strategic partnership that is founded on shared values of democracy, development and international solidarity.

The bond between our two nations has been forged during both our struggles for independence and, subsequently, nation building. We are pleased to gather here today in recognition of that friendship and solidarity that exists between Namibia and India.

This visit marks the conclusion of a number of key agreements aimed at facilitating partnership and collaboration in sectors such as health, agriculture, cybersecurity, culture, digital transformation, geology and energy, among others.

Through the joint commission of cooperation between our two countries we will oversee and monitor the implementation of the memoranda of understanding we have signed and identify other areas of cooperation.

The signing of several bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding further testifies to the strong and deepening relations between our two countries. We welcome the conclusion of agreements and commitments made today through the following instruments:

The framework agreement on the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. Namibia, bearing witness to the adverse effects of climate change through ravaging droughts, remains fully committed to enhancing agricultural productivity while mitigating the impacts of climate change by exploring climate-smart practices - critical interventions to build resilience and improve food security.

The Global Biofuels Alliance, a multi-stakeholder initiative focused on promoting the development and adoption of sustainable biofuels worldwide. It positions biofuels as a key component in the global energy transition, contributing to sustainable development, economic growth and strengthened markets.

The memorandum of understanding on cooperation in cyber security as well as in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation. This will foster digital governance, enable innovation in emerging technologies and promote cybersecurity initiatives. It recognises that digital technologies and innovation are increasingly critical to the advancement of human development and the creation of inclusive knowledge societies.

The memorandum of understanding between Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology and the Namibian University of Science and Technology to collaborate in the areas of agricultural science and technology.

The memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of health and medicine to foster cooperation in a critical field.

The memorandum of understanding on setting up an entrepreneurship development centre in Namibia - a key initiative to foster a strong entrepreneurial culture and support the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises.

India continues to contribute to the capacity building of our citizens by providing training in various fields, including security and diplomatic training.

An example of this is the launch of the India-Namibia Centre of Excellence in Information Technology in collaboration with the Faculty of Computing at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, which seeks to narrow Namibia's digital divide.

In my capacity as then deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation, I was honoured, alongside minister of external affairs of India Dr Jainhankar, to officiate at the launch of that centre on 5 June 2023.

Furthermore, Namibia appreciates India's continued support in enhancing our public health systems, notably with the anticipated delivery of the Bhabhatron radiotherapy machine and anti-malaria medicines.

As we look forward to the future, Namibia will proudly join key Indian-led multilateral initiatives such as the Global Biofuels Alliance. This platform aligns with our national development priorities and Namibia's vision for sustainability and climate resilience.

Today's luncheon is not only a celebration of shared achievements, but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to deepen and diversify our partnership in the years ahead. I wish to reiterate Namibia's readiness to work closely with India to build an inclusive, digitally connected and economically empowered future for our people.

In closing, prime minister, once again, you are welcome to the Land of the Brave. May your visit be memorable and may it usher in a new era of mutually beneficial cooperation between Namibia and India.

May I now invite you all to rise and join me in proposing a toast:

to the continued good health and well-being of Shri Narendra Modi, prime minister of the Republic of India, and

to the ever-growing friendship and cooperation between our countries and peoples.

I thank you.