Ghana: Public Cautioned Against Politicisation of National Security Matters

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior, Mr James Agalga, has cautioned against the politicisation of national security matters, stressing that such undermined the country's collective safety.

He said the controversy surrounding the deployment of military personnel for VIP protection, a role which was traditionally assigned to the Ghana Police Service was not healthy.

He described the development as a deviation from the military's core mandate and stressed the need to uphold institutional responsibilities without political interference.

Mr Agalga made these remarks when the Committee paid a working visit to the headquarters of the Ghana Immigration Service in Accra.

The visit formed part of the Committee's oversight responsibilities over the Ministry of the Interior, under which the GIS operated.

The chairman explained that the visit was essential to understand the current state of operations, successes, and challenges of the Service, especially in the wake of emerging security threats across Ghana's borders.

He noted that it was important for members of the Committee, some of whom are newly appointed, to engage directly with the GIS to better appreciate the realities behind figures presented in Parliament.

He assured the GIS of the Committee's commitment to providing the necessary support to strengthen its operations, adding that any criticism from the Committee would be constructive and aimed at enhancing the Service's capacity.

"We see ourselves as partners. When we criticise, it will be in a constructive, not destructive, manner," he stated.

"We are here to learn, listen, and carry your concerns back to Parliament. As frontline defenders of our national security, your work is crucial to safeguarding the country, and we attach great importance to that," Mr Agalga added.

The Comptroller-General of the GIS, Mr Samuel Basintale Amadu, in his remarks expressed appreciation to the Committee for its continuous support.

He acknowledged the instrumental role the Committee had played in advancing legislative and policy measures, including backing the passage of supplementary regulations and budget approvals for the Service.

He highlighted key achievements of the Service, including progress made toward digitising border control systems, but also raised concerns over logistical and operational constraints.

He called for the Committee's continued backing to address these challenges and improve border security.

The visit included a presentation by the GIS on its operations, challenges, and future plans, as well as a question-and-answer session between the Committee members and senior GIS officers.