Ghana: Promote Innovation, Strategic Leadership in Fight Against Flooding, Coastal Erosion - Gilbert Adjei

The Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, has charged the newly inaugurated Board of three agencies under the ministry to enforce professional standards, promote innovation, and strategic leadership in the fight against flooding and coastal erosion across the country.

The Agencies are, the Ghana Hydrological Authority (GHA), the Architects Registration Council (ARC) and the Engineering Council of Ghana (ECoG).

Congratulating the appointed board members, he urged them to lead a transformative agenda aimed at strengthening Ghana's climate resilience and safeguarding lives and livelihoods.

"This marks a pivotal moment for our nation, you are charged with a monumental task to protect our environment, support development, and secure the future of vulnerable communities," he said.

Addressing the newly Board Members of the GHA at ceremony in Accra yesterday, the minister highlighted that the authority's mandate was to plan, design, implement, and maintain flood control systems, drainage infrastructure and coastal engineering projects in the country.

However, he noted that Ghana's 550-kilometre Gulf of Guinea coastline, home to about 30 per cent of the population, was particularly at risk due to rising sea levels, flooding, and saltwater intrusion that threaten agricultural lands, homes and entire communities.

To the ARC board, Mr Adjei tasked the Council to enforce the National Building Code and other architectural standards to prevent the recurrence of tragic incidents such as the falling of buildings and unregulated developments.

"Your duties go beyond administrative functions; they form the foundation on which the safety, functionality, and beauty of our built environment depend," the Minister said.

He encouraged the Board to promote sustainable architectural practices, advocate for green building principles, and encourage the use of locally sourced materials, emphasising the importance of upholding ethics, professional development, and accountability in the sector.

In a separate ceremony, the Minister urged ECoG to be uncompromising in their oversight of engineering practice and uphold the highest standards in infrastructure delivery.

"Established under the Engineering Council Act, 2011 (Act 819), the Council regulates engineering practice and ensures professionalism in the design and implementation of infrastructure projects.

"The Board is expected to oversee practitioner registration, accredit professional bodies, certify engineering education programmes, and enforce ethical conduct," he underlined.

Mr Adjei made a strong appeal for vigilance, warning that lax supervision and the use of unqualified practitioners and substandard materials threaten public safety and national development.

An eleven- member board was inaugurated for the GHA and chaired by Prof. John Manyimadin Kusimi, with Mr Ebenezer Buertey Mac-Tetteh, Mr Theophilus Amanfo Berchie, Dr Tsekpetse-Akuamoah, Dr Richard Gamadeku, Mr Benjamin Kosi Adoman, Mr Kwabena Agyei- Boahene, Seidu Mahama Alidu, Mrs Nana Serwa Boama, Dr Eric Asuman, Dr Sylvester Darko as members.

While a nine-member board was inaugurated for ECoG, Chaired by the Dr Sitsofe David Addo, with Prof. Kwabena Biritwum Nyarko, Mr Ebenezer Kwesi Haizel, Mr Michael Dompreh-Ampofo, Mr Samuel Magnus Asiedu, Prof Mike Agbesi Acheampong, Mr Isaac Bedu, Mr Eric Atta-Sonno and Mr Anthony Osei as members.

The ten-member board inaugurated for ARC included Mr Kofi Essei-Appiah, Mrs Gloria Nana Yaa Nortey, Dr Emmanuel Eyiah - Botwe, Mr Tony Asare, Mr Daniel Kwadjo Teye, Mr Samuel Mbrayeh Quartey, Mrs Patience Adumua-Lartey, Mr Takyi Degraft Chezrie, Prof. Akosua Adomako Ampofo and Dr Titus Ebenezer Kwofie.