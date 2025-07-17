Ghana: Ho U-15 Clinch Volta Juvenile Football Title

The Ho Municipal Under-15 football team has been crowned champions of the 2025 Volta Regional Football Association (RFA) Inter-District Juvenile Championship after an impressive 2-0 victory over Krachi District in the final.

The week-long tournament, staged at the Ho Sports Stadium, brought together promising young footballers from various Districts across the Volta Region, offering a platform for emerging talents to display their skills and compete for honours.

In the highly anticipated final match, the Ho U-15 team demonstrated tactical discipline, resilience, and attacking flair to overcome their opponents from Krachi District, who equally gave a good account of themselves during the championship.

The victory, according to football observers, reflects the growing potential within the region's juvenile football system and the effectiveness of grassroots development programmes spearheaded by the Volta RFA.

At a brief closing ceremony, the triumphant team was presented with a glittering trophy, footballs, and jerseys.

The Minister, in a congratulatory message, lauded the Ho Municipal team for their outstanding performance and reaffirmed his office's continuous support for youth sports initiatives aimed at nurturing future national stars.

The championship, now in its second edition, forms part of efforts by the Regional Football Association to strengthen juvenile football structures and unearth hidden talents within local communities.

Mr. Daniel Agbogah, Chairman of the Volta Regional FA, commended all participating teams for their competitiveness and discipline, urging them to sustain the momentum and use the experience gained for future tournaments.

He emphasized the significance of the Inter-District Juvenile Championship, noting that it served as a scouting ground for selecting players into the Volta Regional team and possibly the national juvenile teams. -GNA