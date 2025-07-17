Ghana: Ubuntu Lions Club Gets New Leaders

The Accra Ubuntu Lions Club through its 74 impactful service activities over the Lion service year has touched the lives of over 121,492 people in the country.

The outgoing President of the club, Lion Edwina Judith Safee-Boafo, MJF, who disclosed this at the Handover and Installation ceremony of the club's new officers in Accra on Sunday, said the service activities focused on awareness creation on the prevention of public health issues, preservation of coastal ecosystems, conduction of health screenings, donations, renovation of health facilities, distribution of food, and the implementation of comprehensive hunger relief initiatives.

"We set ourselves the goal of impacting at least 100,000 lives by the end of the 2024/2025 service year. With determination, creativity, and collaboration, we surpassed this target and touched the lives of over 121,492 people through 74 service activities," Lion Safee-Boafo said.

The event saw the inauguration of 23 Lions and 17 Leos as new officers of the Lions and Leo clubs respectively, coupled with deserving individuals being awarded for their dedication and commitment in discharging their duties within the club.

She also noted that the club initially planned to focus on five of the international club's Global Causes, but with strong partnerships, the club extended its reach to cover all eight causes, namely vision, diabetes, hunger, environment, childhood cancer, disaster relief, humanitarian efforts, and youth.

She noted that the various leadership development programmes organised by the club and District 418 helped in enhancing the leadership skills of its members as some had already stepped forward to lead committees and take on various roles.

Lion Edwina Judith Safee-Boafo said the club, under her leadership, strengthened both its internal and external communications by keeping members updated in a timely manner through WhatsApp broadcasts and the setting up of an Editorial Committee to oversee and approve all club publications before they were released.

A key milestone that was achieved by the club with regards to communication was the launch of 'The Ubuntu Roar'(the maiden newsletter of the Accra Ubuntu Lions Club) to enhance its visibility and showcase its impact in the society.

The challenges the club faced, she said, included maintaining of consistent engagement with members, the demanding nature of multitasking across numerous Club activities, and accountability challenges.

Congratulating the newly installed officers, she urged them to approach their respective roles with diligence and hard work while expressing hope that with their expertise, the club would "...rise to greater heights".

She expressed gratitude to Lion Dr Seth Tele Hassan, the High Impact Chairperson of the club, and his team, for their coordination, dedication, and execution of the High Impact Hunger Project, a flagship initiative of the club.

The Chairperson of the High Impact Hunger Project, at the beginning of the ceremony highlighted the journey of the Hunger Project at the Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital.

He expressed profound gratitude to all partners and donors who supported the project in cash and kind.

The newly inaugurated President of the Lions and Leos Club, Lion Frederick Kwahene, and Leo Wendy Otinkorang pledged to lead the club with integrity and build on the successes of their predecessors to ensure that its vision and mission was achieved.

"We will serve the club with transparency while ensuring continuous support to the club's vision as well as ensuring inclusive leadership," they pledged.

In attendance were the District 418 Governor, Lion Dr Helena Asamoah-Hassan,PMJF, PDG Lion Helen Maku Obeng, PMJF, Medical Superintendent of Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital, Dr Mame Yaa Nyarko, and past and present District Cabinet Officers of the Lions Club in Ghana.