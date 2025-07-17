Ghana: June Borns Family Zone 2 Donates to Lekma Hospital

Zone 2 of June Borns Family, a local Non-governmental Organisation made up of public-spirited individuals born on the month of June has donated quantities of items to the Paediatric Unit of the LEKMA Hospital at Teshie in Accra.

The donated items, valued at GH¢58, 682, aim to improve paediatric healthcare delivery and enhance the hospital's capacity to provide better care for young patients.

The donation includes: Three 1.5H.P air conditioners, 10 drip stands, 12 sanitisers, 15 (Omron) themometres, one pack each of (1x15x10), (1X12X10) medium, (1X11X10) maxi baby diapers, two packs of multi-purpose towel (1X6) and one pack of toilet roll (1X32X2).

The rest are software wipes (40 pieces), two gallons of parazone, six gallons of liquid soap, a door bell, a curtain, 12 pairs of crocs, quantities of provisions, two pieces Veronica bucket, two kettles, two pieces of pulse oximetre, two baby weighing scales, one pressing iron.

Also the group settled the hospital bills of four different patients including: GH¢2, 500.00 for twins, emergency cesarean section, GH¢1, 700 and patient bill support of GH¢418.00.

Presenting the items on behalf of the group, Mr Rexford Jones Bafoe, Mayor of the Zone 2, said the donation forms part of the organisation's annual community outreach and social responsibility programme.

"As a group bonded by birth but driven by purpose, we believe in using our shared identity to make a meaningful impact on society. Our donation today is a reflection of our commitment to supporting vulnerable children and easing the financial burden on struggling families," he stated.

Mr Bafoe said Zone 2 also known as the Pacestters of all the Zones of the June Borns Family had adopted the Children's Department of the hospital as part of its philanthropic gesture.

"Apart from supporting other good causes as a group, we also see to the welfare of our members. We provide startups where needed and also assist through effective networking," he said.

Receiving the donation, the In-Charge of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and representative of the hospital management, Ms Elizabeth Koranteng, expressed profound gratitude to the June Borns Family for their generosity.

"This donation comes at a crucial time when we are in need of such support. It will go a long way to enhance our services to children and families who depend on us," she noted.