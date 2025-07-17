Ghana: A Betrayal of Divine Trust

Introduction: The sacred trust abandoned

In an era where the world is rapidly advancing in science, economics, and technology, mankind finds itself increasingly detached from its spiritual anchor. The fundamental question we must now confront is no longer whether man remembers his divine purpose--but whether he has betrayed it. What once was a sacred covenant between the Creator and His servant has been forsaken for self-indulgence, exploitation, and heedlessness.

Allah, the Highest, created man not merely to populate the earth, but to serve as His vicegerent (Khalifah), bearing the weight of divine trust with honour and obedience. Yet today, human behaviour reflects the tragic unravelling of this trust. In this essay, we shall explore the depth of that betrayal and call for a sincere return to our moral and spiritual essence.

Man: The vicegerent and the chosen trustee

The Qur'an recounts the divine announcement: "And when your Lord said to the angels, 'Indeed, I will make upon the earth a vicegerent'..." (Surah Al-Baqarah, 2:30). This verse marks the beginning of mankind's elevated station as caretaker of the earth. Though made from clay, man was dignified by the breath of Allah, a spiritual endowment that called upon the angels themselves to prostrate-- not to the form of man, but to the divine trust he embodied.

The angels objected not out of disobedience but concern, asking if this new creature would cause corruption and shed blood. Allah answered that He knows what they do not. This conversation reflects the high expectations placed on man to rise above base instincts and act as a moral and just custodian.

The purpose of life: Worship and stewardship

Allah declares without ambiguity: "I did not create jinn and mankind except to worship Me." (Surah Adh-Dhariyat, 51:56). Worship in Islam is not confined to rituals; it is a way of life. It encompasses all forms of righteous living--earning lawfully, showing compassion, governing justly, preserving nature, and being sincere in every action done for Allah's pleasure.

An essential part of understanding our purpose is found in another verse:

"And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation, and invoke Him in fear and aspiration. Indeed, the mercy of Allah is near to the doers of good." (Surah Al-A'raf, 7:56).

This profound verse offers three divine objectives: first, to restrain mankind from sabotaging the harmony Allah has established in the earth; second, to instil a dual attitude of fear (from divine displeasure) and hope (in divine mercy); and third, to promise that Allah's mercy is close to those who uphold righteousness.

Yet despite this divine warning and guidance, modern life reflects the opposite. Instead of safeguarding the earth, we ravage it through pollution, deforestation, and reckless exploitation.

Instead of humility, arrogance reigns. Instead of hope, despair spreads due to broken homes, injustice, and spiritual emptiness. Worship has been reduced to routine, stripped of spirit and sincerity.

The blessings squandered

Allah has bestowed immense blessings upon mankind: intellect, speech, nature's bounty, and dominion over creation. "It is He who created for you all that is on the earth." (Surah Al-Baqarah,

2:29) and "Taught man eloquence." (Surah Ar-Rahman, 55:4). These gifts were meant to facilitate righteous living, communal development, and submission to divine will.

But rather than gratitude, man often responds with betrayal-- abusing the earth, hoarding wealth, and misusing speech to spread hatred and deceit. Illegal mining, environmental degradation, and drug abuse among the youth are not just societal issues; they are breaches of sacred trust.

As the Qur'an states: "Corruption has appeared throughout the land and sea by [reason of] what the hands of people have earned..." (Surah Ar-Rum, 30:41). This is not merely caution, it is a reality we now inhabit.

Human Brotherhood and the Fracturing of Mercy Humanity was created with diversity in talents and conditions to foster mutual dependence and compassion. "We have apportioned among them their livelihood in the life of this world and raised some of them above others in degrees so that they may make use of one another..." (Surah

Az-Zukhruf, 43:32). But instead of cooperation, division thrives.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) taught: "Show mercy to those on earth, and the One above the heavens will show mercy to you." (Sunan Abu Dawud). Yet the modern world reflects an erosion of mercy, as individualism replaces brotherhood, and power dynamics eclipse empathy.

Wars and Global Conflicts: A

Loud Betrayal

Nowhere is the betrayal of divine trust more vivid than in the relentless rise of armed conflict.

Billions are spent on weapons while children die from hunger and lack of healthcare. The lands of

Gaza, Palestine, Ukraine, Sudan, and Yemen bear witness to humanity's descent into cruelty and spiritual blindness.

The Prophet (peace be upon him) wept over the loss of innocent lives. Today, entire cities are levelled, hospitals bombed, and schools turned into rubble in the name of sovereignty or politics.

This is not just geopolitical failure; it is moral bankruptcy.

Allah warns: "Then you will surely be asked that Day about pleasure." (Surah At-Takathur, 102:8).

A pleasure that emerges from injustice is not pleasure--it is delusion and spiritual peril.

Restoring the Trust: A

return to divine alignment

Despite the depths of betrayal, the path back to righteousness remains open. The mercy of Allah is always near to those who repent and reform. Restoring the divine trust requires a holistic response rooted in personal awakening, institutional reform, and communal responsibility.

Individually, every soul must engage in sincere introspection. We must ask ourselves: Am I fulfilling the purpose for which I was created? Daily actions must be weighed against the divine scale, and repentance must be more than words--it must be followed by transformation. Acts of kindness, honesty in business, justice in dealings, and remembrance of Allah must return to the centre of our lives.

Religious leaders and institutions bear an even greater burden. The minbar (pulpit) must once again become a beacon of guidance, not a platform for routine speeches. Sermons must challenge societal vices and inspire collective reform. Faith-based education should emphasize not only ritual, but morality, ethics, and civic duty.

Governments, parliaments, and justice systems must reclaim their integrity by aligning legislation with truth and righteousness. Policies that preserve the environment, protect the vulnerable, and punish corruption must be pursued--not as political campaigns, but as moral imperatives.

At the grassroots level, traditional leaders, community influencers, and youth mentors must reignite the fire of moral responsibility. Community outreach, service programs, interfaith dialogue, and moral mentorship can reweave the torn social fabric and breathe life into lost neighbourhoods.

Most critically, the education system must integrate character formation into its structure. Schools should not only produce professionals, but people of integrity, compassion, and God- consciousness.

Conclusion: The covenant can be reclaimed

Man was created with honour and entrusted with divine responsibility. To betray that trust is to sink beneath the level of beasts. Yet, the return gates remain open. This is not a call to nostalgia, but to nobility. If we realign our lives with divine guidance, if we replace arrogance with humility and heedlessness with purpose, then we may yet reclaim our place as true vicegerents.

Let us remember that success is not measured by wealth or applause, but by faithfulness to the One who created us. Let each of us take a step back toward that divine covenant, and in doing so, become once again worthy of the sacred trust we were honoured to bear. God bless you.

The writer is Kpone Katamanso Metropolitan Chief Imam, Certified Counsellor & Governance Expert