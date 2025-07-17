Ghana: Govt Urges Teachers to Accept Rural Postings Nationwide

16 July 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff Ekuful, Cape Coast

The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, has urged graduates from colleges of education to accept teaching postings in rural parts of the country.

According to him, teachers accepting postings to rural areas is the only way to address the shortage of educators in the hinterlands. Dr Apaak made the appeal while speaking at the 17th Congregation of Ola College of Education on Friday.

He stressed that the government's policy interventions of a 20 per cent allowance to teachers posted in those areas and the 'Teacher Dabr3 Initiative' were aimed at making teaching in the largely avoided communities more attractive.

"To encourage teachers to serve in rural areas, a 20 per cent allowance will be provided to teachers who accept postings to underserved communities.

This initiative, along with the Teacher Dabr3 Initiative,' which focuses on constructing teacher accommodations in rural areas, aims to make rural teaching more appealing.

"I urge you to accept postings to rural communities to reduce the teacher deficits in rural areas to ensure equal access to education for all," he said.

Rural postings continue to be a concerning issue in the education sector as teachers in the public sector reject job offers to the underserved communities.

This comes amidst the government's revealed plans to recruit 50,000 teachers in the public sector to address concerns of teacher deficits.

The government hopes that the interventions will encourage teachers to take up job opportunities in the hinterlands.

Dr Apaak also urged graduates to "never underestimate the impact of your work" and to "be ethical, innovative, and compassionate."

He emphasised that teachers play a critical role in shaping Ghana's future and encouraged them to carry the legacy of knowledge and service with pride and humility.

The Deputy Minister commended the leadership of OLA College of Education, particularly the Principal, Dr Mrs Regina Okyere-Dankwah, for their tireless efforts in positioning the college as a centre of excellence for female teacher education.

