Nigeria: How Buhari Was Honoured, Buried

The president of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló and the Prime Minister of Niger Republic, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, yesterday joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other leaders for the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

The former leader died in a London clinic on Sunday at 82.

His remains were yesterday conveyed to Nigeria by Vice President Shettima and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, aboard a Nigerian Air Force flight-FGT 001, which touched ground at the Umaru Musa Yar'adua International Airport, around 2pm. Among those who accompanied Buhari's remains home were his widow, Aisha and other family members.

President Tinubu, alongside Shettima; Buhari's deputy, Yemi Osinbajo; president of Guinea Bissau; the Prime Minister of Niger; Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, governors and other dignitaries, received the former president's casket at the airport.

Buhari's remains were lowered into the grave at 5:50pm amidst tears and prayers by his immediate family members and mourners.

Hundreds of supporters, some of them chanting his name and praying for Allah's mercy for the former president, climbed trees around the vicinity of his country home to bid him farewell. Daura was filled to the brim as never seen before, residents said.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was also there to pay his last respect to the former president.

The leadership of the National Assembly in attendance included Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin and the speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas. Senator Kawu Sumaila, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Senator Adamu Aliero, Senator Sani Bello, former Senator Abu Ibrahim and former Senator Yariman Bakura.

Also in attendance were the chairman of the Nigerian Governors' Forum and governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; the governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf; the governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani.

Others were; Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also at the funeral were; Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, and Cross River State Governor Bassey Edet Otu.

Former governors who attended the funeral included Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina State), Nasir El-Rufa'I (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Senator Ali Modu Sheriff (Borno); Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), Ibukunle Amosun (Ogun), among others.

Security chiefs in attendance included the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; the Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede; the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla; former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Y. Buratai (rtd) and the former Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

Also in attendance were the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters Ibrahim Kabir Masari; the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle and the Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari as well as a former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, among others.

The funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Daura, Sheikh Alhaji Salisu Rabiu.

From the business community were Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Sayyu Dantata and Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, among others.

The funeral prayer for the former president could not be done as planned, not only due to the change of schedule caused by the delay in transporting the remains back to the country, but also by the mammoth crowd that attended the funeral from within and outside the country.

It was earlier scheduled that the funeral prayer would take place at a helipad, a few metres away from the late president's residence and that was where all the dignitaries gathered to await the arrival of Buhari's remains.

Despite the efforts of the numerous security agents on the ground, the remains of the former president could not be taken into the helipad area which was locked earlier in order to control the crowd.

Daily Trust observed that the dignitaries and other people had to struggle out of the place to be able to attend the funeral prayer.

A lot of people, including men, women and children, were seen lined up along the street, paying their last respect to the late former leader they held so dearly in their hearts.

Many women were seen crying profusely as the ambulance passed by them, with some of them praying for Allah's mercy and forgiveness for the late president.

Final resting place

Buhari's resting place was not different from that of the commonest man as his body, shrouded in white, was laid in the type and size of grave, like any other person, roofed with woods and mat and covered by clay.

A joint military team rendered a 21-gun salute before Buhari's remains were interred at his private residence in Daura, as part of the final honours.

Before the interment, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who read Buhari's citation, described his demise as a profound loss to the country and his immediate family.

Musa said the late Buhari was a fine soldier, who exhibited high sense of professionalism, discipline, honesty, integrity and selfless service to the country.

Earlier on arrival in Katsina, Buhari's body was received by a mammoth crowd who sought divine mercy for the late elder statesman.

Family members of the late former leader were allowed to have a glimpse of his corpse for few minutes and offer prayers for the repose of his soul.

A joint team of military pallbearers comprising nine senior officers laid the casket, draped with the Nigerian flag, on a trolley.

The team, coordinated by Major General Mike Alechenu, comprised Major-General Mohammed Usman, Major-General Oluwafemi Williams, Major-General Shuaibu Nuhu, Rear Admiral Suleiman Dahun, Rear Admiral Jonathan Ajodo, Rear Admiral Samuel Ngatuwa, Air Vice Marshal Adeniyi Herbert Amesinlola, Air Vice Marshal Idi Sanni and Air Vice Marshal Obinna Obiabaka.

Pallbearers wheeled the former leader's casket in a slow march, in sync with the hymn "God Be With You Till We Meet Again," passing through a full military guard of honour comprising six officers and 96 soldiers drawn from the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Tinubu and others walked behind the casket trolley in a solemn procession. The pallbearers escorted the casket into a waiting military hearse for the one-hour journey to Daura where funeral prayers and the burial took place.

After a farewell parade in honour of the late former leader, his remains were conveyed to Daura by road.

The funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Daura, Sheikh Salisu Rabiu.

The prayer was attended by many dignitaries, including the former Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou and former Nigeria's Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal.

Also present at the funeral prayer were the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk-Umar; the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir-Usman, the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero as well as the Emirs of Zazzau, Dutse, Bida, Gaya and Kazaure, among others.

Katsina gov weeps at ex-president's burial

Katsina State Governor Radda was sighted shedding tears at Buhari's graveside.

The emotional moment occurred as military officers, family members and dignitaries gathered at the burial site, where Buhari's body was placed on a ceremonial platform.

The governor, who was visibly shaken, was consoled severally.

Vice President Shettima and other dignitaries held the late former president's son, Yusuf, to lay his father to rest.

Mamman Daura speaks on Buhari's last moment

Alhaji Mamman Daura, a close family member of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, earlier recounted what transpired during the last moments of his nephew on earth.

Speaking with THISDAY, Daura revealed that he was with Buhari on Saturday and that preparations were already made for the former president's return to Nigeria.

According to Daura, who is also a former newspaper editor, efforts were being made to settle the hotel bills of those who had travelled to London in support of Buhari ahead of his planned discharge.

He explained that he left Buhari's bedside in high spirits on Saturday, with plans to return on Sunday, as Buhari had looked forward to a scheduled visit by his doctor that morning.

However, things took a critical turn on Sunday as Buhari's condition reportedly worsened around mid-day.

By midday, he began experiencing breathing difficulties, prompting doctors to intervene. Despite their efforts, the former leader passed away at about 4.30pm.

Daura said, "We were together on Saturday talking and laughing and Buhari was in high spirits in the London Clinic where he was admitted. We talked about everything. He even had the plan to depart for Nigeria upon his discharge this week and made sure that arrangements were made to sort out the hotel bills of everybody who was in London on his behalf before departing.

"I left him about 9pm on Saturday in high spirits and promised to see him on Sunday afternoon. He was looking forward to his doctor's visit on Sunday morning. But around midday, he started having breathing challenges and doctors rushed to his side to try and manage it. But unfortunately, around 4.30 pm, he gave up the ghost."

'Buhari never turned his back on the needy'

Hours before the burial of the late former president, beneficiaries of his numerous charitable gestures had poured out heartfelt tributes, describing him as a man who never turned his back on the needy.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria yesterday, Aminu Daura, a community elder, recalled how Buhari distributed foodstuffs during Ramadan for families, friends, widows and orphans.

"He never made noise about it, but many homes had food on their tables during fasting period because of him," Daura said.

A physically-challenged, Abdullahi Sani, who received a tricycle from the Buhari Foundation in 2021, broke into tears while speaking to NAN.

"I can move around and feed my family today because of Baba Buhari. I pray to Allah to reward him for giving hope to people like me," he prayed.

Another resident, Hajiya Fatima Yahaya, said Buhari often distributed Sallah rams and foodstuff to indigent families during Eid celebrations.

"Even after he left office, his aides ensured that the usual support still reached us every year. He always remembered his people," she added.

Many residents in Daura also recalled how the former president quietly funded school fees and medical bills for struggling families.

Ali Saidu, said: "Some of us benefited from his silent interventions. He was a true father and a great figure in the society."

Some residents who used to pray with the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, in an interview with NAN, extolled his high moral behaviours.

They testified that Buhari was a man that never missed prayers in congregation whenever he was in Daura.

They said he celebrated both Eid-el-fitr and Eid-el-Kabir consistently with people of his immediate community.

One of the residents, Malam Ashiru Yusuf, said that Buhari was trustworthy, honest and showed concern for people.

"Most of the times we visited him at home for issues like politics, whenever it was time for prayers, the meeting must be stopped until after the prayer.

"People are witnesses to the fact that whenever he was in Daura, he also observed Friday prayer in congregation every week throughout his stay in the town."

On his part, the ward head of Dumurkul, Buhari's birth place, Malam Nazir Ahmad, who is also the Sarkin-Fulani of Dumurkul, said that Buhari lived with their fathers in peace and respect in spite of his social standing.

"He visited our fathers here in Dumurkul, they also visited him in his home. Whenever he arrived in Daura, they went to welcome him, they also bade him farewell after his stay.

"We had been together for the past 12 years, since the death of our father. Whatever he used to give to our father, he extended to us; he is now dead. May Allah have mercy on his soul.

"He observed Juma'at prayer every week here, he was generous, no human being is a hundred per cent complete, may Allah forgive him and receive his soul with mercy," he prayed.

Usman Salisu, another resident of Dumurkul, said that they were still in mourning.

He said that Buhari loved his relatives, very sympathetic and loved visiting his brothers and surviving sister.

"He was honest and an advocate for honesty and trustworthiness. He was jovial, we really lost a great man.

"I am asking people to forgive him for his shortcomings. We also pray that Allah will pardon him and admit him into Al-Jannah Firdaus." he said.

UN Deputy Secretary-General pays tribute

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Ms. Amina Mohammed, on Monday, visited the Nigeria House in New York to pay tribute to late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mohammed, who served under Buhari both as Minister of Environment and earlier at the Petroleum Trust Fund, signed the condolence register and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, signing the condolence register at Nigeria House in New York, described the late Nigerian leader as a man of unwavering discipline, deep conviction and steadfast patriotism, whose legacy would endure far beyond Nigeria's borders.

Speaking to NAN, after signing the register, the UN's second-highest-ranking official reflected on her long working relationship with Buhari.

She described the former Nigerian president and one-time military Head of State as a leader who deeply believed in his people and country.

"He was a man of discipline, a man of conviction, a man of, as we say in Hausa, "kishin kasa" (patriotism).

"He was a true patriot who believed in his country and did the best that he could," Mohammed said.

She recalled Buhari's guiding principle that service is about humanity.

"When we were frustrated, he would remind us that we were serving humanity; that we were serving people and so, we had to be patient. He said we had to do our best, and we would be judged by our intentions," she added.

She offered prayers for the repose of the soul of late president.

On Buhari's enduring legacy, Mohammed highlighted his unwavering courage and conviction in putting Nigeria and Africa first.

She recalled how Buhari inspired her even beyond national borders, sharing an example from her UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"I think for me, it's about the courage of his conviction that he always believed in the country and the continent first, and he worked for that.

"I remember talking to him about a mission I had to go for in the DRC Congo and being very frustrated about not being able to make the progress that we wanted to see there.

"Then he recalled an encounter during his stay in the DRC as a military officer and gave insights into the people, not even his military role but the people.

"(He also gave insights about) the complexities and why we had to understand them first and bring them along.

"(He) reached out to where people were and tried to bring them to where we needed to be as a country that was striving to achieve its potentials.

"He did his best with what he had and for that, he will always be remembered," Mohammed said.

Mr Syndoph Endoni, the Charge d'Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, told NAN that the UN deputy chief's visit to sign the condolence register underscored her respect and admiration for Buhari.

S/Arabia mourns Buhari

The custodian of the two Holy Mosques and Ruler of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Nigeria and President Tinubu on the death of Buhari.

The custodian expressed deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the president, the Nigerian people, and the family of the deceased.

Moroccan King commiserates with Tinubu

His Majesty, King Mohammed VI of Morocco also extended condolences to President Tinubu over Buhari's death.

The monarch described Buhari as an "illustrious leader who worked untiringly to serve his country's best interests and lead his people toward further progress and prosperity.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the bereaved.

"I share your grief and want you to know how much I appreciated the working sessions I had with the deceased.

"They culminated in the launch of promising development projects that have ushered a new era grounded in friendship and close cooperation between our two- sister nations," he said.

Buhari contributed his quota to the Nigerian project - Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has described Buhari as a patriot who contributed to the growth of the Nigerian project.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Ezechi Chukwu, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, expressed sadness over the death of the former president.

Contributions from Salim Umar Ibrahim (Daura), Baba Martins, Seun Adeuyi, Faruk Shuaibu (Abuja), Mumini AbdulKareem (Ilorin) & Dotun Omisakin ( Lagos)