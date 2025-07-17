Nigeria: Good Night Baba Buhari - The People's General and President

As the sun sets on the chapter of arguably the most popular figure in Nigeria 's political history, its a time for sober reflection and deep introspection.

Baba Buhari, as he was fondly called, was a charismatic character, a noble gentleman and a man with a mein that speaks of focus and dedication.

Our family association dates back to before I was born, he was petroleum commissioner (Minister) and my father (late Col. Sabo Aliyu) was the Chairman Ports Decongestion Committee. Their association blossomed because they shared things in common ( honesty, sincerity and the love of their country). It was an association that would later in life lead them to the top office in the country with Major General Muhammad Buhari as the Head of state and Commander in Chief and daddy as his Commander Brigade of Guards (now Guards Brigade). He aspired, among other things, to see Nigeria become a world power. He strived to achieve that but Nigeria is not an easy country to govern.

My first encounter with him was at the Dodan Barracks in 1984 during the birthday of the late Safinatu Buhari, as We were playing they were watching us from behind the glass ( PMB, IBB and Daddy). He loved children and was playful, but he also had a streak that will make one shiver when you tow out of line.

Over the years as we grew up after the coup that ousted them out of power, the meeting was more about family and visits than about anything else. The day he came to name my younger brother after himself was a day that will forever be etched in my memory. I was ill and had not resumed school at Federal Government College Kano, he asked why I wasn't in school and I looked to my father, PMB smiled and said, "I am the one asking you not him". He said, "never be afraid to speak the truth to anyone for it is what sets good apart from bad". I replied I was and he prayed for my recovery. As he was leaving he waved me goodbye.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

I also visited him at his Daura residence in 1992 after the death of Late AIG Saminu Daura, he introduced us to his wife Hajiya Aisha and immediately she said, "Colonel leave my brothers for me to spend the weekend with us, we will bring them back next week." Daddy said she should not that he would bring us back some other time. Through all this, PMB was just observant and a spectator.

We visited PMB multiple times even in Kaduna, things we took for granted were privileges we never knew. He always advised us to tow the line of our father which is honesty and courage.

As I reflect on his passing and the lessons learnt by being with him, I realised that no matter how highly placed one is, no matter how strong, in the end we are all human and death is a certainty.

As we mourn the passing of a legend and end of an era of servitude and honesty in Nigeria 's chequered history, I pray to the Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus, I am also appealing to those whom he might have hurt or offended in anyway to find it in their heart to forgive him and pray for the repose of His soul.

Adieu General Muhammad Buhari the people's General and President. A President who gave his all to serve his country but was not fully appreciated. We appreciate your contributions and hope that your sacrifice would inspire many to give everything to the Nigerian cause. Goodnight Baba.

Abubakar Sabo Aliyu can be reached via [email protected]